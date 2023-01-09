Joe Biden is visiting Mexico.

He arrived on January 8 at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport.

The leaders will discuss economic stability, security and immigration. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reported on Thursday US President Joe Biden is arriving in Mexico on Sunday, January 8, one day earlier than scheduled. He will land at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), in the new terminal inaugurated on March 21, 2022, according to the EFE agency “North American Leaders Summit Update: United States President Joe Biden will arrive Sunday afternoon, January 8, at Felipe Angeles International Airport. He will be welcomed to Mexico!” Marcelo Ebrard tweeted. WHAT IS ON BIDEN’S AGENDA? In an earlier press conference, Ebrard had anticipated that the US president would arrive in the Mexican capital on Monday, January 9 at 1:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT), while the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, would arrive at 2:30 p.m. (20:30 GMT). In addition, he said that the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will have a bilateral meeting with Biden on Monday and another on Wednesday with Trudeau, within the framework of the North American Leaders Summit that will be hosted by Mexico.

WHERE WILL THE LEADERS MEET? The official meeting between the three leaders will take place on Tuesday at the National Palace in Mexico City from 11:30 a.m. local time (7:30 p.m. GMT) until around 3:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. GMT), when there will be a joint message to the media, after which Biden will return to the United States. The meeting with Trudeau will take place at 10:30 local time (16:30 GMT) on Wednesday. The last Summit of North American Leaders was in November 2021 in Washington, where the three North American leaders addressed the COVID-19 pandemic, migration, and the Treaty between Mexico, the United States, and Canada (T-MEC).

WHAT WILL THEY DISCUSS? White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the presidents will discuss economic stability, security and immigration, among other issues and amid a wave of violence by organized crime in various parts of the country and just a few days after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, son of the Mexican drug lord Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán. The trilateral summit has been organized annually, although in 2021 it was held for the first time since 2016, after four years on hold during Donald Trump's term. It resumed in the wake of the pandemic.

SOME ISSUES BETWEEN THE NORTH AMERICAN COUNTRIES The summit comes as the United States and Mexico grapple with a growing number of migrants arriving at the border between the two nations, after it was revealed that the US government was ending emergency health restrictions implemented during the pandemic which allowed border agents to expeditiously expel migrants arriving at the border. On Monday, the Supreme Court paused the end of the restrictions while it hears arguments from 19 Republican-led states that have asked for the restrictions to remain in effect. Last year, the three leaders met in Washington. Mexico announced the summit but the United States had not confirmed. Both the United States and Canada have requested consultations over López Obrador's policy of favoring the Mexican state-owned electricity company. The two northernmost nations pointed out that favoring a national company over US and Canadian companies violates the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada, or T-MEC.