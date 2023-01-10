Betrayal? El Mayo Zambada is rumored to have turned in Ovidio Guzmán

Was Ovidio Guzmán betrayed?

“El Mayo Zambada” is rumored to have turned in El Chapo’s son.

Conversation between bosses leaks and now the worst is feared.

El Mayo Zambada betrayed Ovidio. On Thursday, January 5, Ovidio Guzmán, popularly known as ‘El Ratón’, was arrested during an operation that unleashed violence including fires, blockades and attacks in Culiacán in northern Mexico, according to what federal government sources reported to the media.

Ovidio Guzmán was one of the most wanted sons of El Chapo both in Mexico and in the United States. Now several rumors have arisen regarding his arrest, since some say that another Mexican capo handed him over to the authorities, wreaking havoc in the city.

Was Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest a betrayal?

This is the second time that Ovidio has been arrested, but it seems that this time he will not be released like he was in 2019, the year of the unforgettable “Culiacanazo”. Though, as of now, a judge has prohibited El Chapo’s son from being extradited to the United States.

However, recent information suggests that several cartels are blaming Ismael “El Mayo Zambada” for turning in Ovidio Guzmán. It should be noted that this has not been confirmed. Filed Under: Mayo Zambada turned in Ovidio