Betrayal? El Mayo Zambada is rumored to have turned in Ovidio Guzmán
El Mayo Zambada betrayed Ovidio. On Thursday, January 5, Ovidio Guzmán, popularly known as ‘El Ratón’, was arrested during an operation that unleashed violence including fires, blockades and attacks in Culiacán in northern Mexico, according to what federal government sources reported to the media.
Ovidio Guzmán was one of the most wanted sons of El Chapo both in Mexico and in the United States. Now several rumors have arisen regarding his arrest, since some say that another Mexican capo handed him over to the authorities, wreaking havoc in the city.
Was Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest a betrayal?
This is the second time that Ovidio has been arrested, but it seems that this time he will not be released like he was in 2019, the year of the unforgettable “Culiacanazo”. Though, as of now, a judge has prohibited El Chapo’s son from being extradited to the United States.
However, recent information suggests that several cartels are blaming Ismael "El Mayo Zambada" for turning in Ovidio Guzmán. It should be noted that this has not been confirmed.
It’s rumored that El Mayo Zambada turned in Ovidio Guzmán
Members of the El 14 cartel, as well as members of Los Chapitos, the so-called Cholo Vago and the Avendaño ‘FEA’ Special Forces are blaming El Mayo Zambada for turning in Ovidio Guzmán in Jesús María, a town located in Culiacán Sinaloa.
Other capos also say that Ismael Mario Zambada García handed over El Chapo's son, since he was the only one who knew Ovidio Guzmán's exact location. They're saying it's an amazing coincidence that the helicopter arrived exactly at the house where he was captured.
Hitmen gave instructions to attack the airport to rescue ‘El Raton’
Attacks by hitmen at the Culiacán airport have also grabbed headlines. On a radio frequency that has been circulating on social media, members of the aforementioned cartels can be heard talking about the shootings in Jesús María.
They requested support from other hitmen to throw grenades at different parts of the Culiacán airport without affecting the planes. They only wanted to damage the runways after Ovidio Guzmán's arrest.
Is a drug war coming? Bosses are saying that El Mayo betrayed them
According to Narco’s Blog, a more brutal drug war is coming, directed at El Mayo Zambada’s people after he was accused of being behind the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán. “Oh, kill them, give me a hand,” is heard on a radio frequency that is circulating on Twitter.
"It was the one with the Sombrero is what you hear over here because nobody knows the location of Los Chapitos more than the one with the Sombrero. What a coincidence that the helicopter was there… we are all preparing but the war is against those of the Sombrero," the criminal organizations can be heard saying. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.