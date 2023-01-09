Riots break out in the Culiacán, Sinaloa prison after Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest
Riots break out in the Culiacán prison after Ovidio Guzmán's arrest. It's also rumored that inmates at the Aguaruto prison have escaped.
- Authorities confirm that Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest sparked an armed attack.
- It’s rumored that inmates at the Aguaruto prison have escaped.
PRISON RIOTS! The arrest of Ovidio Guzmán López, son of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, better known as “El Chapo”, has sparked a series of conflicts in the interior of the state of Sinaloa. According to various local media, after “El Ratón’s” arrest, fires, shootings and fear run through Culiacán.
The Mexican government confirmed in a recent press conference that El Chapo’s son was apprehended after a six-month investigation. The alleged drug trafficker is being accused of being one of the main leaders of the Pacific Cartel and they confirmed that there was a confrontation at the time of his arrest.
The recent events in Culiacán following Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest have terrified residents of Sinaloa. Looting, burning cars, burning businesses and shootings are some of the incidents that took place during the morning and afternoon of Thursday, January 5.
It seems that the danger continues and local media confirmed disturbances in the Aguaruto prison, in Culiacán, Sinaloa. Videos of shootings inside the penitentiary have gone viral on social media and there are rumors of prisoners escaping while the so-called “Culiacanazo 2.0” was taking place.
Did prisoners escape?
Mexican newspaper Excelsior reported that after the Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest, various attacks occurred in Culiacán and Los Mochis, which are part of the state of Sinaloa. But, they also declared that inmates inside the Aguaruto prison attempted an escape. The information was released by Cristóbal Castañeda, who is Secretary of Public Security of the State of Sinaloa.
“There was an attempted escape in the Aguaruto prison, however, it was controlled in time,“ Castañeda declared in a short clip that he shared on his social networks. It was also announced that El Ratón’s arrest continues to cause panic in various areas of Sinaloa.
No opportunity to flee?
Various videos are circulating on social media that show the terror inside Aguaruto prison. The clips specify that inmates tried to escape while shooting continued to take place in the Culiacán prison, Sinaloa. TO SEE VIDEO CLICK HERE
"Elements of public security Culiacan reported the escape of inmates who were in the Aguaruto prison during the detention of Ovid Guzman, aka El Ratón, son of El Chapo," reported Guerrero News Report (@9cbafb1d60c54b8) in a recent Tweet. However, the authorities declared that there was no prisoner escape.
Mexico in hell?
The Secretary of Public Security of Sinaloa tweeted a warning to the public saying residents should not leave their homes and avoid traffic on the streets, due to the constant presence of criminal elements who have been burning vehicles, shooting and looting. El Universal stated that the Sinaloa government promised to restore peace.
"Please, we ask you not to go out into the streets, we see vehicles circulating in the city, trucks with very dark tints and they are civilians, do not circulate in units of redilas or double wheels, DO NOT go out, the patrols continue," Cristóbal Castaneda (@Mtro_CCastaneda) tweeted.