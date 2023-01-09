Riots break out in the Culiacán prison.

Authorities confirm that Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest sparked an armed attack.

It’s rumored that inmates at the Aguaruto prison have escaped.

PRISON RIOTS! The arrest of Ovidio Guzmán López, son of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, better known as “El Chapo”, has sparked a series of conflicts in the interior of the state of Sinaloa. According to various local media, after “El Ratón’s” arrest, fires, shootings and fear run through Culiacán.

The Mexican government confirmed in a recent press conference that El Chapo’s son was apprehended after a six-month investigation. The alleged drug trafficker is being accused of being one of the main leaders of the Pacific Cartel and they confirmed that there was a confrontation at the time of his arrest.

PRISON RIOTS

The recent events in Culiacán following Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest have terrified residents of Sinaloa. Looting, burning cars, burning businesses and shootings are some of the incidents that took place during the morning and afternoon of Thursday, January 5.

It seems that the danger continues and local media confirmed disturbances in the Aguaruto prison, in Culiacán, Sinaloa. Videos of shootings inside the penitentiary have gone viral on social media and there are rumors of prisoners escaping while the so-called “Culiacanazo 2.0” was taking place.