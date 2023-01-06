Armed groups close airport and block highways after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán
Culiacán is experiencing a panic. The arrest of Ovidio Guzmán has caused a wave of violence. El Chapo's son was targeted by authorities.
Shortly after the rumor of his possible capture spread, reprisals began in Culiacán, Sinaloa. Armed groups closed the airport and blocked roads after Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest. We have all the details.
According to Radio Formula, blockades have been reported on various highways in Los Mochis and Guasave, just north of the Sinaloa capital. Likewise, the Culiacán International Airport has been taken over by armed men.
The temporary closure of the airport was confirmed through its official Twitter account, where they asked the public to stay away from the area. This comes after reports of the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera’s son.
“Dear user: Regarding the current situation in the city, if you have a flight scheduled today, contact your airline to find out the status, avoid traveling in public areas,” tweeted official airport personnel.
Members of the Mexican Air Force are attacked
Likewise, a video showing officials of the Mexican Air Force being attacked by criminal groups just after landing at the Culiacán International Airport has gone viral.
Members of the Mexican Air Force arrived at the airport to provide support to security personnel on Culiacán after the serious disturbances and numerous armed attacks have been reported. Click here the attack on the Mexican military.
Social media users alert the public
After the uncertainty and the panic, many social media users are alerting the public about what is happening in and around the airport in order to safeguard as many lives as possible.
Shocking photos and videos show armed groups, apparently sent by Ovidio Guzmán’s people, carrying out attacks in several parts of the the city in what could become another Culiacanazo. Click here to see the mayhem at the Culiacán airport.