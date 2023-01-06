Culiacán is experiencing a panic.

The arrest of Ovidio Guzmán has caused a wave of violence.

El Chapo’s son was targeted by authorities.

Shortly after the rumor of his possible capture spread, reprisals began in Culiacán, Sinaloa. Armed groups closed the airport and blocked roads after Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest. We have all the details.

According to Radio Formula, blockades have been reported on various highways in Los Mochis and Guasave, just north of the Sinaloa capital. Likewise, the Culiacán International Airport has been taken over by armed men.

Armed groups close airport and block highways after Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest

The temporary closure of the airport was confirmed through its official Twitter account, where they asked the public to stay away from the area. This comes after reports of the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera’s son.

“Dear user: Regarding the current situation in the city, if you have a flight scheduled today, contact your airline to find out the status, avoid traveling in public areas,” tweeted official airport personnel.