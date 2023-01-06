The US government issues a warning about travel to Mexico.

Riots in Culiacán have sparked a travel advisory.

Violence erupted after the alleged arrest of Ovidio Guzmán. After the recent attacks in Sinaloa, United States authorities have issued a travel advisory for residents planning on traveling to Mexico. The State Department warns people to avoid certain areas of Mexico after the alleged arrest of Ovidio Guzmán. Through its verified Twitter account, the American Consulate of Hermosillo issued an urgent alert due to the violence in Culiacán, Sinaloa. This comes after the alleged arrest of El Chapo Guzmán’s son. US government issues travel advisory for Mexico “Sinaloa: Reports of gunshots in multiple locations including Culiacán, Los Mochis and Guasave. We ask you to monitor local news. Governor of Sinaloa recommends staying in your home. We remember citizens that Travel.State.Gov ranks Sinaloa as level 4,” the statement reads. It is expected that more details will be offered in the next few hours about the security measures that the United States and its embassies in Mexico will take to preserve the safety of their compatriots.

Travel advisory to protect American citizens abroad According to the Bureau of Consular Affairs of the Department of State, this is to protect the lives and serve the interests of American citizens abroad. In addition, they provide information to help citizens assess the risks of international travel and the steps to take to ensure their safety when they decide to travel abroad. Travel advisories follow a consistent format and use plain language to help US citizens find and use important safety information. Travel advisories apply up to four standard levels of advice, describe risks and actions to take for safety.

Sinaloa is at Level 4: Officially a “Do Not Travel” zone In this case, the state of Sinaloa is at Level 4, which means that at this time — due to the recent drug blockades caused by the alleged arrest of Guzmán — it is a high risk for American citizens. “This is the highest advisory level due to greater likelihood of life-threatening risks. During an emergency, the U.S. government may have very limited ability to provide assistance. The Department of State advises that U.S. citizens not travel to the country or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so,” states the Bureau of Consular Affairs.

The alert arises after the alleged arrest of Ovidio Guzmán EFE Agency reports that these events have aroused fear in the residents of Sinaloa and the world because they are reminiscent of the controversial “culiacanazo“, an operation in which federal forces arrested El Chapo’s son Ovidio Guzmán on October 17, 2019, but they released him shortly after violence by the Sinaloa Cartel. Then, the security forces found themselves overwhelmed by the violence that the Sinaloa cartel sowed for several hours in Culiacán, in the face of informational chaos and the silence of the government. However on this occasion there is still hope.