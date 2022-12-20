Teen imitates El Pirata de Culiacán on TikTok.

In a, now, viral video, he insulted the leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel.

Now he’s begging for his life. HE MADE A RASH DECISION! A 17-year-old imitated El Pirata de Culiacán and now fears for his life. The teen’s TikTok video, where he decided to confront the leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, went viral and now he’s begging for help. This peculiar incident was compared to the video posted by Juan Luis Lagunas Rosales, better known as El Pirata de Culiacán, when he insulted a dangerous Mexican drug dealer and ended up being murdered by a group of armed men. This time the young man is apologizing to the drug boss. TEEN ENDS UP BEGGING FOR HIS LIFE A teenager made the mistake of insulting a well-known leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel in a TikTok video. The young man, who is leaning on a lamp post, begins talking about Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Cervantes, insulting him and saying he isn’t afraid of him, the Daily Star reported. “Listen well you son of a b*tch. El Mencho can suck my d***,” said the Mexican teenager in the TikTok video. But, this was not all. He also talked about renowned YouTuber, El Pirata de Culiacán, who was killed.

“I’m immortal” On TikTok, he explained that he is not like El Pirata de Culiacán, who was shot to death after threatening the Mexican boss. The teenager also declared that he is immortal because he made a pact with the devil and he’s not afraid to face the Mexican boss. “I don’t sleep like ‘El Pirata’ or ‘El Chanito de Culiacán,'” declared the young man in the video that he shared on social media. “I’m immortal, untouchable, I made a pact with the devil. I came to give you fire, Mencho. I’m not scared to say this, I’ll say this without the camera right here, Mencho can suck my d***,” he ranted.

“I’m sorry for what I said” Shortly after, the teenager apologized in a second video where he explained that he was not “conscious” of what he was saying in the first video. Likewise, he claimed that he knows that what he had said was “wrong”. “I’m sorry for what I said, I was not well, I was not conscious of what I was saying. It was wrong, that day I woke up stupid. I didn’t look at the consequences, I did that for followers, I ask for forgiveness,” he declared in the second clip that he shared on TikTok, according to Daily Star. Filed Under: Teen Imitates Culiacán Pirate

“I have psychological problems” Lastly, in the second video he sent a plea to the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel revealing that he had always held the Mexican kingpin in high esteem. He added that he has “serious psychological problems” and therefore El Mencho shouldn’t take him seriously. TO SEE VIDEO CLICK HERE “You and your family are very loved. Mencho, don’t kill me, I have a family just like you. I apologize, we all make mistakes. I have psychological problems, sir, just remember that we like you,” said the young man before ending the video that was shared on TikTok. Currently, the videos have been removed. Filed Under: Teen Imitates Culiacán Pirate