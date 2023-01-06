Utah man kills wife and children in murder-suicide
Michael Haight is believed to have killed his family before turning the gun on himself. His wife, 5 children and mother-in-law were found dead.
- Michael Haight is believed to have killed his family before turning the gun on himself.
- His wife, 5 children and mother-in-law were found dead.
- His wife had recently filed for divorce.
A terrible tragedy has paralyzed Enoch City, Utah. A family of eight was found shot to death in their home in what is believed to be a murder-suicide.
According to The Associated Press, eight people, including five children, were found dead of gunshot wounds at a home in southern Utah on Wednesday. Police believe Michael Haight killed his family before turning the gun on himself.
Utah man kills wife, children and mother-in-law
Police found the victims during a welfare check, according to a statement from city officials in Enoch, a city of about 8,000 people 245 miles (394 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.
The police said there is no threat to the public. Iron County School District officials explained in a letter sent to area parents that the five children attended schools in the area, according to the AP.
“This community is suffering right now”
It is not uncommon for police to perform wellness checks, such as the one that took them to the house where the bodies were found, when family and friends are unable to reach people, according to city manager Rob Dotson.
“Many of us have served with them in the church, in the community and we have gone to school with these people. This community is suffering right now,” Dotson said in a statement, according to The Sun.
The victims have been identified
The five children ranged in age from four to 17. Haight’s wife had recently filed for divorce and her mother was helping out.
Rob Dotson reiterated that more information will be released as it becomes available. “The community feels loss, they feel pain and they have a lot of questions,” he concluded.