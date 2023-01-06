Michael Haight is believed to have killed his family before turning the gun on himself.

His wife, 5 children and mother-in-law were found dead.

His wife had recently filed for divorce.

A terrible tragedy has paralyzed Enoch City, Utah. A family of eight was found shot to death in their home in what is believed to be a murder-suicide.

According to The Associated Press, eight people, including five children, were found dead of gunshot wounds at a home in southern Utah on Wednesday. Police believe Michael Haight killed his family before turning the gun on himself.

Utah man kills wife, children and mother-in-law

Police found the victims during a welfare check, according to a statement from city officials in Enoch, a city of about 8,000 people 245 miles (394 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

The police said there is no threat to the public. Iron County School District officials explained in a letter sent to area parents that the five children attended schools in the area, according to the AP.