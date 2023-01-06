Two planes were hit by bullets.

One was a Mexican military aircraft and one was a commercial plane.

Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest unleashed a wave of violence in Sinaloa.

After the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán López, who is the son of El Chapo Guzmán, a wave of violence broke out in Culiacán, Sinaloa. The area is currently a war zone and several shootings have occurred, including a commercial plane full of passengers.

As part of a police operation, on Thursday, January 5, Ovidio Guzmán was successfully apprehended. Years ago he was arrested but after the violence that broke out in 2019, the drug dealer was released.

Planes are shot after El Chapo’s son is arrested

The Culiacanazo, an Aeroméxico plane, was shot at in the civil war that is taking place in Sinaloa. According to Transponder1200, the plane was about to take off when gunfire was heard so the passengers took refuge inside the plane.

This incident occurred after a shooting at the Culiacán aircraft terminal, where several bullets hit the passenger plane, preventing it from taking off. At the moment, no injuries have been reported on the commercial flight.