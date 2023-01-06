Commercial airplane is shot in the midst of unrest after the arrest of El Chapo’s son
Two planes were shot. One was a Mexican military aircraft and one was a commercial plane. Ovidio Guzmán's arrest unleashed a wave of violence in Sinaloa.
After the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán López, who is the son of El Chapo Guzmán, a wave of violence broke out in Culiacán, Sinaloa. The area is currently a war zone and several shootings have occurred, including a commercial plane full of passengers.
As part of a police operation, on Thursday, January 5, Ovidio Guzmán was successfully apprehended. Years ago he was arrested but after the violence that broke out in 2019, the drug dealer was released.
Planes are shot after El Chapo’s son is arrested
The Culiacanazo, an Aeroméxico plane, was shot at in the civil war that is taking place in Sinaloa. According to Transponder1200, the plane was about to take off when gunfire was heard so the passengers took refuge inside the plane.
This incident occurred after a shooting at the Culiacán aircraft terminal, where several bullets hit the passenger plane, preventing it from taking off. At the moment, no injuries have been reported on the commercial flight.
A Mexican Air Force plane was also shot
Not only was a commercial plane shot, sources say a Mexican Air Force plane also was hit by bullets. This happened as it was landing at the terminal when gang members opened fire at it.
The impacted military plane is a Boeing 737, which has a capacity of more than 150 passengers. It was carrying police and military units when it was fired upon. At the moment, there is one injury reported.
Aeroméxico confirms attack on commercial flight
After the videos circulated on social media Aeroméxico has confirmed the attack on its official Twitter account, stating that the flight was canceled for the safety of passengers and equipment.
According to the airline, the fuselage of an Embraer 190 was hit by bullets when flight AM165 was preparing to take off. The flight was headed to Mexico City from Culiacán. The airline reported that passengers and staff are all safe.