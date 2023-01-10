Ovidio Guzmán’s family could be the authorities’ next target
Residents of Culiacán say military forces are going after Ovidio Guzmán's family. Netizens warn of clashes in the Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood.
- Residents of Culiacán say military forces are going after Ovidio Guzmán’s family.
- The presence of military officials along with state and municipal police has been reported.
- Netizens warn on social media of clashes in the Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood.
Military forces remain in Culiacán, Sinalo and it is presumed that they are going after the family of El Chapo’s son Ovidio Guzmán and his wife, Adriana Meza Torres. This is because the military are in the Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood, where their relatives presumably live, according to MVS Noticias and the AP.
After El Ratón was arrested on January 5, in an impressive operation that included thousands of soldiers, hundreds of ground and artillery units, the mobilization of the military continues in Culiacán, Sinaloa, one of the strongholds of the Sinaloa Cartel.
THE PUBLIC REMAINS IN HIDING
People living in the neighborhood have shared videos of some clashes in the area on social media and they remain sheltered in their homes due to the risk of going out, in addition to the fact that the authorities have asked the population to stay alert and away from the conflict zone.
So far, no official arrests have been made in any of the houses in the neighborhood, but these actions have unleashed fear among the public that has not been able to go about their normal activities since Thursday. It seems like they won’t be able to for several days.
AUTHORITIES CONFIRM AN OPERATION IN THE AREA
Given the rumors and videos circulating on social media, the secretary of state security, Cristóbal Castañeda, tweeted the following: “At this time, authorities from the three levels of government are carrying out an operation in the Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood in Culiacán. We ask you not to generate false information.”
However, so many people insisted he share information about the alleged actions to stop the family of the Mexican boss, he issued a follow-up tweet: "Following up on the information, it should be noted that, to date, no person has been detained. We ask you not to spread false information." To see the video click here.
PANIC AND TERROR IN CULIACÁN
Videos were shared on various Twitter accounts which show that the air force was supposedly in the area of the Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood, where El Ratón’s wife presumably lives. This was during the night of Saturday, January 7. In Código Negro it was reported that a house had been ‘busted’.
Thus, it was also reported that there were military units on foot in the area, which is why they were closing some streets and diverting pedestrians. Because there was a large number of armed people, this unleashed panic among internet users and residents of the area.
EL RATON’S ARREST LEAVES A TRAIL OF DEATH
The operation to arrest one of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s sons, Ovidio Guzmán López, a member of the Sinaloa Cartel resulted in conflicts in which criminals with machine guns and dozens of armed vehicles confronted the military with helicopters. The clashes left 30 dead, more than 50 injured and a city in panic.
The gunmen opened fire on the security forces with Barrett rifles, 50-caliber weapons and a convoy of 25 vehicles. Troops responded with the help of a Black Hawk helicopter, Sandoval explained. The members of the cartel tried to rescue Guzmán López, as they did in October 2019, when, in addition to laying siege to Culiacán, they took military installations and soldiers hostage.