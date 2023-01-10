Ovidio Guzmán’s family could be the authorities’ next target

Residents of Culiacán say military forces are going after Ovidio Guzmán’s family.

The presence of military officials along with state and municipal police has been reported.

Netizens warn on social media of clashes in the Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood.

Military forces remain in Culiacán, Sinalo and it is presumed that they are going after the family of El Chapo’s son Ovidio Guzmán and his wife, Adriana Meza Torres. This is because the military are in the Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood, where their relatives presumably live, according to MVS Noticias and the AP.

After El Ratón was arrested on January 5, in an impressive operation that included thousands of soldiers, hundreds of ground and artillery units, the mobilization of the military continues in Culiacán, Sinaloa, one of the strongholds of the Sinaloa Cartel.

THE PUBLIC REMAINS IN HIDING

People living in the neighborhood have shared videos of some clashes in the area on social media and they remain sheltered in their homes due to the risk of going out, in addition to the fact that the authorities have asked the population to stay alert and away from the conflict zone.

So far, no official arrests have been made in any of the houses in the neighborhood, but these actions have unleashed fear among the public that has not been able to go about their normal activities since Thursday. It seems like they won’t be able to for several days.