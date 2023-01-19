Alexa Ruiz was found shot in the head in her own home (PHOTOS)
Alexa Ruiz was found shot in the head in her own home in Queens, NY. Her stepfather made the gruesome discovery. So far there have been no arrests.
- Alexa Ruiz was found shot in the head in her own home in Queens, NY.
- Her stepfather made the gruesome discovery.
- So far there have been no arrests.
Alexa Ruiz, 23, the young mother of a three-year-old girl, was shot to death at her home in Queens, NY and no one has been arrested for the crime. The young woman’s murder has caused deep pain among the Hispanic community in her Queens neighborhood, as details of the brutal attack have been revealed.
According to the crime report for the murder of Alexa Ruiz, at 8:10 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, Giovanni Munive, the girl’s stepfather, went to look for her at her house on 56th Drive in Queens, New York, because her family had not heard from her.
Who killed the Alexa Ruiz in Queens?
Munive entered Alexa Ruiz’s house to check on his stepdaughter. Upon searching the house, he found her badly wounded in her room. Despite the pain of seeing his stepdaughter in that condition, he called 911 for help.
Officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) and paramedics from the New York Fire Department(NYFD) responded to the scene to assist the Alexa Ruiz.
Alexa Ruiz was murdered in her own bedroom
Giovanni Munive was careful not to touch anything inside his stepdaughter Alexa Ruiz’s room and stayed outside, waiting for the authorities as he guarded the crime scene. When NYFD paramedics arrived on the scene, there was nothing they could do for Alexa and she was pronounced dead.
Detectives from the NYPD Homicide Division went to the scene to begin investigating the murder of Alexa Ruiz. The crime is mysterious as she had a good relationship with her daughter’s father. It is not known where the little girl was at the time of the crime.
Some neighbors saw Alexa Ruiz several times with a young man
Neighbors who spoke to NYPD Homicide detectives told them that she was sometimes visited by a man and while they sometimes argued violently, they often seemed happy. That man has not been identified by authorities.
In the initial forensic investigations, it was determined that the official cause of Alexa Ruiz’s death was a gunshot wound to the head. NYPD Homicide Division detectives have not announced any arrests or named any suspected culprits.
Firearm deaths continue to rise
The brutal shooting death of Alexa Ruiz in Queens, New York is one more incident related to gun violence in the United States. The National Archive of Gun Violence reported that just so far in 2023, 1,955 people have already been shot dead.
As of Tuesday, January 17, 2023, of those people who were shot to death in the United States, a total of 833 were killed and 1,122 committed suicide. The country already counts 30 mass shootings, where at least four people died in the same event.