Alexa Ruiz was found shot in the head in her own home (PHOTOS)

Alexa Ruiz was found shot in the head in her own home in Queens, NY.

Her stepfather made the gruesome discovery.

So far there have been no arrests.

Alexa Ruiz, 23, the young mother of a three-year-old girl, was shot to death at her home in Queens, NY and no one has been arrested for the crime. The young woman’s murder has caused deep pain among the Hispanic community in her Queens neighborhood, as details of the brutal attack have been revealed.

According to the crime report for the murder of Alexa Ruiz, at 8:10 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, Giovanni Munive, the girl’s stepfather, went to look for her at her house on 56th Drive in Queens, New York, because her family had not heard from her.

Who killed the Alexa Ruiz in Queens?

Munive entered Alexa Ruiz’s house to check on his stepdaughter. Upon searching the house, he found her badly wounded in her room. Despite the pain of seeing his stepdaughter in that condition, he called 911 for help.

Officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) and paramedics from the New York Fire Department(NYFD) responded to the scene to assist the Alexa Ruiz.