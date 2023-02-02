Lety Calderón says that Yadhira Carrillo broke up her relationship

Yadhira Carrillo broke up a relationship?

Leticia Calderón finally talks about her breakup with Juan Collado.

The actress says that she designed the house where Yadhira Carrillo and her ex live. Leticia Calderón began her romance with Juan Collado in 1999 and during the almost 10 years of their relationship, they had two children: Luciano and Carlos. However, in 2007 they broke up after it became known that the lawyer had cheated on her with Yadhira Carrillo. Now, Lety breaks her silence and admits the truth. After Shakira released her collaboration with Bizarrap, many famous women have shown their full support on social media for the Colombian singer. Many identify with having a cheating partner. Leticia Calderón reveals who caused her breakup with Juan Collado One of the celebrities who is speaking up about Shakira is Leticia Calderon. She has also has broken her silence and revealed who meddled in her relationship with lawyer Juan Collado. The Esmeralda actress was surprised by all the commotion that Shakira's Music Sessions #53 caused, so much so that she recalled the betrayal she experienced with her ex, Juan Collado. She confirmed that Yadhira Carrillo broke them up.

The actress gave her opinion on Shakira's new song Despite the fact that Yadhira Carrillo recently denied that she had been the cause of the Leticia Calderón's breakup, saying that it was only gossip, now Lety herself has broken her silence and confirmed what really happened with Juan Collado. In an interview that she gave to various media outlets, including Ventaneando, the Por amar sin ley actress confirmed suspicions, "I was impressed by social media, how many women, I say that nine out of 10, the truth is, we have experienced this on one occasion or another. Some have overcome it, others have not. Others have made money, I make money for example," she revealed.

Lety Calderón reveals that Yadhira Carrillo broke up her relationship "I believe that time indeed, although it sounds very old-fashioned, heals everything. I already forgave him, I already talked about it with him, he already asked me for forgiveness and that's it. I also forgave myself for any mistake I have made in life because I'm not perfect either," added Leticia Calderón to the Ventaneando cameras in a video that can be found on YouTube. She later pointed out that Yadhira Carrillo gotten the facts wrong. "The story was told to her wrong, but it's a subject that I don't want to deal with, we have talked about it a hundred thousand million times. Time has proved me right and the evidence is there, there are conversations, that I knew the house where she lived before. They gave me another version, that it was a house to 'see politicians' and no, finally they were there. (Yadhira and Juan Collado)"

The Mexican actress says that she designed the house where her ex and Yadhira Carrillo live "The entrance is quite slippery, but hey, I knew that house. I designed the house where they live, for example, I have the plans, I was designing that house." Despite everything that happened, Leticia Calderón has been able to spend time with Yadhira Carrillo, as the actress herself said. "We have been to family events, the death of Juan's grandmother. We have been to my mother-in-law's house, when my father-in-law died. There is education and I will always greet her with respect. Just as I ask my children that when they see her, they greet her with respect, whether they like her or dislike her," concluded the La fuerza del destino actress.