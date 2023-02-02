How did renowned actor Eulalio ‘El Piporro’ González die?

Details about Mexican actor Eulalio González’s death resurface.

How did El Piporro die?

Did he have an autopsy? Eulalio González, also known as ‘El Piporro’, was an actor from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema who entertained both children and adults. He died during the early hours of September 1, 2003 when he was 82 years old. According to reports, he passed away at his home in Monterrey, Nuevo León. Eulalio González was described as a gallant, talkative, brave, good-natured, singer who had it all. The legendary actor appeared in more than 74 films where he shared the screen with important icons of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.

Was an autopsy performed on El Piporro? He had the good fortune to work with stars like Pedro Infante, Sara Montiel, Demetrio González, Miroslava, Clavillazo and Springes, to name a few. Eulalio González was born in Los Herreras, Nuevo León on December 16, 1921 and died at his home in San Pedro Garza García on September 1, 2003, according to El Heraldo de México. It is unknown if an autopsy was necessary, but we do known his cause of death. El Piporro died of myocardial infarction, which occurs when the heart does not receive enough blood, either due to the accumulation of fat on its walls, a blood clot that obstructs a coronary artery or due to chronic diseases, according to Cardio Alianza. Filed Under: Eulalio Gonzalez death

The actor from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema achieved great success with el taconazo El Piporro not only acted but also worked in other areas, as he was also an announcer, screenwriter, singer and composer. He specialized in norteño and mariachi music, according to El Heraldo de Mexico. Between the 50’s and 60’s the famous ‘el taconazo’ became fashionable, which was performed by Piporro himself. It’s a way of dancing the polka in the norteño style, although it was already known in the north, obviously, and in the southern United States.

El Piporro’s long career El Piporro had roles in Ahí viene Martín Corona, Píntame angelitos blancos, Espaldas mojadas, Bendito entre las mujeres, De tal palo, tal astilla, El rey del tomate, El bracero del año, El tragabalas, El fayuquero and Las cenizas del diputado, to mention a few. Before gaining fame in Mexican cinema, he was a reporter for the Monterrey newspaper, El Porvenir. He won the Ariel award for best actor in 1956. Eulalio González appeard in the telenovela Agujetas de color de rosa, produced by Luis de Llano and broadcast on Televisa. He received the Eduardo Arozamena medal, according to El Sol de Mexico.