How actor David Carradine’s body was found (PHOTOS)

How the Kill Bill star died.

David Carradine’s body was found hanged in a hotel in Thailand.

Was it a suicide? The truth behind his heartbreaking death.

Without a doubt, one of the most heartbreaking deaths that Hollywood has seen, is that of the iconic actor David Carradine, who was found dead in a room at the luxury hotel, the Swissotel Nai Lert Park, in Bangkok. Adding to the tragedy, the actor was found in rather questionable state.

The 72-year-old actor, who starred in several successful films such as Kung Fu and the Kill Bill saga, was found hanged in his hotel room. A leaked photograph of the famous actor shows him just as he was found, a heartbreaking image.

How David Carradine’s body was found

According to infobae, in the image you can see David Carradine at the time he was found in his hotel room, hanged and completely naked. Some images were also leaked of him on the autopsy table.

A popular Thai newspaper published the rather explicit photo of the actor on their front page. The outlet explained that the actor found in a closet. The 72-year-old actor died a rather tragic death, and we will tell you about it here. Filed Under: How David Carradine’s body was found