How actor David Carradine’s body was found (PHOTOS)
How the 'Kill Bill' star died. David Carradine's body was found hanged in a hotel in Thailand. Was it a suicide? The truth behind his heartbreaking death.
Without a doubt, one of the most heartbreaking deaths that Hollywood has seen, is that of the iconic actor David Carradine, who was found dead in a room at the luxury hotel, the Swissotel Nai Lert Park, in Bangkok. Adding to the tragedy, the actor was found in rather questionable state.
The 72-year-old actor, who starred in several successful films such as Kung Fu and the Kill Bill saga, was found hanged in his hotel room. A leaked photograph of the famous actor shows him just as he was found, a heartbreaking image.
According to infobae, in the image you can see David Carradine at the time he was found in his hotel room, hanged and completely naked. Some images were also leaked of him on the autopsy table.
A popular Thai newspaper published the rather explicit photo of the actor on their front page. The outlet explained that the actor found in a closet. The 72-year-old actor died a rather tragic death, and we will tell you about it here.
David Carradine hanged himself
The actor was shooting a movie in Thailand called Stretch, and there were only a few days of filming left on the production. According to Vanity Fair, the body of actor David Carradine was discovered by a waitress who worked at the hotel where he was staying.
Carradine's body was bound and it was reported that he had a nylon rope around his neck and genitals. The unusual death sparked much speculation and it was initially determined to be suicide. However, after several autopsies it was determined that the actor had died by accident due to autoerotic asphyxia.
The actor’s widow filed a lawsuit
Vanity Fair reported that more than 400 people attended the actor’s funeral, including celebrities and relatives. Carradine was buried in a cemetery in Los Angeles California. Some time later, his fifth wife and widow, Annie Bierman, filed a lawsuit against the production company of the film he was working on.
David Carradine's widow blamed the production for his death, citing breach of contract and wrongful death. The day the Kill Bill actor died, Vanity Fair reported that he had to attend a dinner with the director of the film. However Annie blamed the transport for not having arrived on time for him.
He played strange sexual games
On the other hand, an ex-wife of the actor named Marina Anderson wrote a book some time after what happened, called David Carradine, the Eye of my Tornado. She some powerful statements regarding his death.
"He never did things alone when he was with me. That didn't fit the scenario. David liked participation," Marina Anderson said in an interview with ABC News. At the time he died, Carradine was still ranked as one of the most attractive actors in Hollywood.