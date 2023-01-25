Shakira is ready to give Piqué a new “surprise”.

The former soccer player will receive a spectacular birthday present on February 2.

Apparently, Karol G finally achieved her goal.

Two weeks have passed since Shakira caused a sensation with the release of her song BZRP Music Sessions #53 with Bizarrap, where she lashed out against Piqué and Clara Chía. Now, just a few days before turning 46, and before the father of her children turns 36, it’s been revealed that the Colombian singer has the ‘ perfect gift’ to continue torturing her ex.

Univision, citing El Diario de Cataluyna and the Mamarazzis podcast, reported that Shakira, who will celebrate her birthday with her ex on February 2, already has planned more revenge.

Shakira is said to be preparing a “tremendous gift” for Piqué

Tremendous waves of hostility have hit Piqué and Clara Chía because of Shakira’s latest single, which caused a commotion. Now, wherever the couple go they are mocked mercilessly. In addition to taking a mental toll, the former soccer player’s company is also going through a crisis.

While it is known that there will be massive layoffs at Kosmos, Piqué’s company, and that he is responsible for a large part of Shakira’s debt to the Treasury, now, she is releasing a new single with Karol G, whose dream of recording with Shakira has finally come true.