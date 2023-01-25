Shakira is said to be preparing something for Piqué on his birthday (PHOTOS)
Shakira is ready to give Piqué a new "surprise". The former soccer player will receive a spectacular birthday present on February 2.
Two weeks have passed since Shakira caused a sensation with the release of her song BZRP Music Sessions #53 with Bizarrap, where she lashed out against Piqué and Clara Chía. Now, just a few days before turning 46, and before the father of her children turns 36, it’s been revealed that the Colombian singer has the ‘ perfect gift’ to continue torturing her ex.
Univision, citing El Diario de Cataluyna and the Mamarazzis podcast, reported that Shakira, who will celebrate her birthday with her ex on February 2, already has planned more revenge.
Tremendous waves of hostility have hit Piqué and Clara Chía because of Shakira’s latest single, which caused a commotion. Now, wherever the couple go they are mocked mercilessly. In addition to taking a mental toll, the former soccer player’s company is also going through a crisis.
While it is known that there will be massive layoffs at Kosmos, Piqué’s company, and that he is responsible for a large part of Shakira’s debt to the Treasury, now, she is releasing a new single with Karol G, whose dream of recording with Shakira has finally come true.
Apparently Shakira has already recorded a new song and although the name of the song has not been released, it is known that it’s a collaboration that her compatriot Karol G has been waiting for after years.
According to El Diario de Cataluyna, the lyrics will be about an empowered woman, with heartbreak included, reflecting what Shakira went through with Piqué’s infidelity with his new girlfriend Clara Chía. Karol G experienced the same thing with Anuel, who is now with Yailín.
How angry and hurt does Shakira have to be to take it out on the father of her children? Enough that, as a birthday present, she will release another song directed against him and his girlfriend. On February 2, the Colombian singer will release the new song with Karol G.
The Mamarazzis podcast, reports that the song is mostly by Karol G but Shakira is collaborating with her: “I have been told that the lyrics are, verbatim, quite aligned with Shakira’s personal moment, despite the fact that the melody is by Karol G,” said Lorena Vázquez.