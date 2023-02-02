Did Shakira and Piqué break up because she didn’t want more children?
A surprising rumor about Shakira and her ex comes to light. Did Shakira and Piqué break up because she didn't want more kids?
- A surprising rumor about Shakira and her ex comes to light.
- Did Shakira and Piqué break up because she didn’t want more kids?
- The couple has two children: Sasha and Milan.
New and surprising information has come to light regarding Shakira and Piqué’s controversial breakup. Well, rumors say that Shakira’s decision not to have another child is the supposed reason Piqué ended their relationship.
As the days go by, new details emerge surrounding the famous couple. Recently, it was revealed that perhaps Clara Chía, Gerard Piqué’s new girlfriend, was not the main reason his romance with Shakira ended.
Was Shakira’s decision not to have another child the reason she and Piqué broke up?
According to TV Notas, one of the main reasons the athlete and the singer ended their relationship was Shakira’s decision not to have another child, something that Piqué didn’t agree with.
Well, supposedly when they were still a couple, the director of the Kings League asked her to have a third baby, however the Colombian singer refused because she was happy with the family that they had formed with their two little ones, Sasha and Milan.
Piqué wanted to grow his family and Shakira denied his wish?
After Shakira’s refusal to expand their family, it’s rumored that this generated discontent and sparked disagreements between the couple because Piqué was excited to have “his own soccer team.”
TV Notas points out that the former Barcelona player mentioned it to some close colleagues and friends at Kosmos and that he remained firm in his desire to become a father again in the coming years.
Neither Shakira nor the Piqué have denied the rumors
This information was revealed last year by paparazzo Jordi Martín, with whom Piqué is now in an open confrontation. At that time, he reported that the former soccer player wanted to have a baby with Clara Chía.
However, neither the athlete nor the singer herself have spoken openly on the subject to confirm or deny the rumors.
Is Clara Chía paying the consequences?
While supposed truths come to light, Gerard Piqué’s new love, Clara Chia, was seen being treated at a renowned hospital in Barcelona after suffering an anxiety attack.
Record reported that everything points to the fact the 23-year-old’s condition could have been caused by overexposure and media pressure in recent days as she has been accused of coming between Shakira and Piqué.