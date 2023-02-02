Did Shakira and Piqué break up because she didn’t want more children?

A surprising rumor about Shakira and her ex comes to light.

Did Shakira and Piqué break up because she didn’t want more kids?

The couple has two children: Sasha and Milan.

New and surprising information has come to light regarding Shakira and Piqué’s controversial breakup. Well, rumors say that Shakira’s decision not to have another child is the supposed reason Piqué ended their relationship.

As the days go by, new details emerge surrounding the famous couple. Recently, it was revealed that perhaps Clara Chía, Gerard Piqué’s new girlfriend, was not the main reason his romance with Shakira ended.

Was Shakira’s decision not to have another child the reason she and Piqué broke up?

According to TV Notas, one of the main reasons the athlete and the singer ended their relationship was Shakira’s decision not to have another child, something that Piqué didn’t agree with.

Well, supposedly when they were still a couple, the director of the Kings League asked her to have a third baby, however the Colombian singer refused because she was happy with the family that they had formed with their two little ones, Sasha and Milan.