Leaked images of Shakira with Piqué and their children (VIDEO)

Shakira in one of her last videos with Piqué.

The images are on the Colombian singer’s Instagram account.

Shakira’s children are playing very happily, but Piqué couldn’t stand them anymore? Five months ago Shakira and Piqué announced the end of their 12-year relationship. More recently, the soccer player confirmed his relationship with Clara Chía Martí and officially retired from soccer. Now, a video showing ‘the truth’ has resurfaced, and internet users have pointed out that Piqué didn’t seem comfortable with his family and even seemed to be in a bad mood when he was with them. Apparently the former couple has agreed on the best for their children Sasha and Milan they will go to Miami with Shakira as she had been wanting to do for a long time. Piqué continues to be judged for his attitude towards the singer and even his children. Piqué couldn’t stand spending time with Shakira and their children anymore? A video, shared by msn, shows an afternoon of games that took place months before the couple broke up. Shakira was playing very happily with Piqué, while little Sasha and Milan bounced around hitting a yellow balloon as the former footballer recorded them. What is an otherwise innocent image sparked criticism of Piqué for the way he expresses himself, since he doesn’t participate in the game and prefers to continue recording while lying on his bed and giving instructions to Sasha and Milan. He didn’t interact with Shakira and seemed bored.

Did the former footballer have a bad attitude? Piqué doesn’t appear on screen in the video but it is evident that he’s the one recording as his legs occasionally appear in the shots by accident. His voice is heard in the room while Shakira tries to get his attention and that of their children who hit the balloon, but she is ignored. Given the attitude of the former soccer player who retired a few days ago, people immediately commented: “A real bore, the monotonous one is him, there is no doubt, since with the children one begins to play so that they feel loved and integrated, Shakira loving her family.” “Erase him from your life and get yourself a mature man, where you don’t waste your time anymore.” “Did he stop caring about this? What a bad man.” “He didn’t think about his family.”

Piqué could not handle the pressure and finally gave in to Shakira Hola announced that Piqué and Shakira reached an agreement for the good of their children: “We want to communicate that we have signed an agreement that guarantees the well-being of our children and that it will be ratified in court, as part of a merely formal procedure. Our only objective is to provide them with the greatest security and protection, and we trust that their privacy will be respected. We appreciate the interest shown and hope that the children can continue with their lives with the necessary privacy, in a safe and calm environment. Shakira and Gerard,” reads their joint statement. Apparently, Shakira will be able to move to Miami with Sasha and Milan in 2023, while Piqué will stay in Barcelona and periodically travel to the US to see his children, whom he will have access to for at least 10 days each month, according to several media outlets.

The Colombian “will take revenge” on the former soccer player in the most spectacular way Shakira’s ‘revenge’ against Piqué will very sweet because the former soccer player is no longer able to play in the World Cup in Qatar. However, his ex will, since it was confirmed that the Colombian will sing with Black Eye Peas and BTS during the opening ceremony. According to El Capitalino, Shakira will also performed at the World Cups in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil in 2014, so the singer is more than ready. Is she going to finish off Piqué with her songs Te Felicito and Monotonia or will she have mercy so as not to make him look ridiculous? SEE THE VIDEO OF SHAKIRA WITH HER CHILDREN AND PIQUÉ HERE