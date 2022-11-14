Jennifer Aniston opens up about motherhood.

The actress said she tried to conceive for years.

“It was really difficult,” the actress told Allure magazine. After years of speculation about why she never had children, Jennifer Aniston decided to talk about this topic that was so sensitive for her. For years, it was a hot topic in the tabloids. The Friends actress described the difficult process she went through trying to get pregnant. Jennifer Aniston became one of the most popular actresses of the 1990s. She had stand out performances in rom-coms where she stole the spotlight. However, without a doubt, the character that catapulted her to fame was Rachel on Friends. I WANTED TO BE A MOM In a moving interview for Allure magazine, Jennifer Aniston opened her heart like never before and talked about her desire to be a mother She said she spent her 30s and 40s trying unsuccessfully to get pregnant. “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making roads,” said the Friends actress in the interview with Allure. She said, although she went through tough times, they’re what made her who she is today.

A difficult path? Jennifer Aniston, who is 53 now, described how difficult it was when the tabloids were constantly speculating about her being pregnant. The Friends actress stated in the interview that she spent years undergoing fertility treatments, such as IVF. Additionally, Aniston posed for a series of revealing photos for the magazine. She didn’t say who she was trying to have children with. In 2005, she was married to Brad Pitt. Later, she married Justin Theroux and they divorced in 2018, the New York Post reported. Filed Under: Jennifer Aniston motherhood

What did she try? Jennifer Aniston said that she went through a difficult process for several years while the headlines talked about possible pregnancies. In the interview, she stated that she went through IVF and she was drinking Chinese teas and whatever she could to make it happen. “All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed,” she told Allure. Filed Under: Jennifer Aniston motherhood

“I do not regret anything” Aniston stated that the media was cruel while she was going through that process. Likewise, she indicated that once she stopped trying to have a baby, it was “relief” for her. She expressed frustration that magazines always talked about how “selfish” she was without knowing what she was going through. “I have zero regrets,” she says. “I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore,” Aniston said. She added that the media was especially cruel telling Allure: “I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”