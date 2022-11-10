Sasha and Milan might be mad at their dad.

Piqué’s life is chaotic these days.

Do the children support their father? Gerard Piqué’s life has been plunged into complete chaos since he announced his breakup with Shakira. A few days after this news was released, the Barcelona footballer was booed in a match. He received massive hatred when it was speculated he had cheated on Shakira. Now it even seems that his own children are upset at the footballer because they were caught on video looking very serious while they were with their father. Could it be that even Milan and Sasha don’t agree with their parents’ breakup? Piqué’s difficulties! Since the singer and the footballer announced their breakup, there has been a lot of speculation about why their 12-year relationship ended. The controversy began when it was rumored that the Barcelona FC defender had cheated on Shakira. The rumors began to gain force days after the announcement of the breakup when it came out Gerard was dating a much younger woman. However, it was never known if he actually left Shakira for Clara Chía.

Piqué's sons are angry at him A few weeks ago, the Barcelona defender announced that he was retiring from football because in his words, he did not want to play on a team other than the one where he became the third highest title winner. Finally, on Saturday, November 5, he played his last game. His children Milan and Sasha could not miss this emotional farewell. A video shows his children's reaction as they accompanied their father at such a special moment. Although they are just 7 and 9 years old, it seems that they know very well what is going on with their father.

Do they no longer want to spend time with him? "This Saturday will be my last game at the Camp Nou, I will become one more fan, I will cheer on the team and I will pass on the love for Barça to my children," Piqué said, referring to Sasha and Milan. The FC Barcelona twitter account shared a video where the athlete is seen walking with his children. He held little Sasha by the hand while Milan walked in front of them. Both children looked serious as they accompany their father.

"Best Dad" "Children with the best of parents," was one of the comments on FC Barcelona's tweet. "I love the excitement of the eldest of the children!! To be an important day for his father, it seems that he's there because he has no other option." "The big boy doesn't feel like hanging out with his daddy, poor thing." There were even some who welcomed his retirement: "He preferred to retire before wearing the Barça shirt with Shakira's name." "He could't stand the pressure. I don't respect him." "Without pain or glory… GOODBYE PIQUE!" "It was the monotony's fault, thanks for so much Geri." With information from Marca and CNN en Español. WATCH VIDEO HERE.