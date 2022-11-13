‘Enola Holmes 2’ arrives on Netflix

Is the Enola Holmes sequel better?

Enola Holmes 2 premiered in several Hispanic countries on Netflix.

The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill. Despite the fact that Enola Holmes, released in September 2020 in the middle of the Covid pandemic, had mixed reviews, Enola Holmes 2 was released in several Hispanic countries on Netflix. The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the series Stranger Things, and Henry Cavill, who rose to fame for bringing Superman to life. Directed by Harry Bradbeer, in the first part of the series, Enola Holmes uses her detective skills to help a fugitive while she is also searching for her missing mother, played by Helena Bonham Carter. Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour and Louis Partridge also appear in the film. Enola Holmes 2 has several surprises Released in the United States on October 27, Enola Holmes 2 includes several surprises. One of them is that the young woman faces her first official case as a detective. The story reflects an incident that actually happened — the matchgirls’ strike of 1888. After one of these strikers disappears, her sister hires the services of the character played by Millie Bobby Brown, who is also one of the producers of this film. Something that caught people’s attention in the first film is that Enola Holmes breaks the fourth wall on several occasions, although many did not like this detail.

Enola Holmes and her extreme feminism One thing that was highly applauded by some, and criticized by others, was the feminism in several scenes of the first film, something that continues in part two. Enola Holmes does not hesitate to express her discontent over not having the same opportunities that a man has to succeed as a detective, like her brother, Sherlock Holmes played by Henry Cavill. Another highlight is the combination of comedy and mystery, which makes it a great family film. According to Hola, the Superman actor has a bigger role in this story, unlike part one, where his character had sporadic appearances.

"My love is for the original characters" In an interview with Infobae at the premiere of Enola Holmes 2, actor Henry Cavill shared that he and Millie Bobby Brown, who are siblings in this film, became friends very fast: "We are not much different from two siblings, we make fun of each other and we joke around on set. Our bond is very honest and does not require any effort. How we are off camera is more or less how we are on camera, only with a Victorian twist." After his return to the Superman movies was confirmed, he said he wouldn't call himself a hero, but that it's a bit like his life: "When you start acting as early as I did, you always move around and you don't really have large groups of people around you, you have normal groups of people."

Enola Holmes 2 is based on a true event As mentioned above, Enola Holmes 2 recounts a real-life event: the matchgirls’ strike of 1888 and the disappearance of Sarah Chapman. Although you may think she’s a fictional character, Sarah actually existed. According to GQ Mexico, the young woman’s story is very similar to the one shown in this film. Sarah had six siblings and all of them received some degree of education, which was rare for a working-class family at the time (she was born in 1862). However, Sarah, her mother and her sisters began working in a factory called Bryant and May, according to the East End Women’s Museum. She is said to have discovered a dark secret.