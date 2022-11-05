Search

Shakira is rumored to have chased Piqué after an argument (PHOTOS)

  • Shakira and Piqué are rumored to have more drama.
  • It is said that Piqué was very upset by the release of Monotonia.
  • Shakira allegedly chased Piqué after an argument.

The drama of Shakira and Piqué’s breakup continues to fuel gossip even though five months have passed since the couple announced their separation. However, the singer released a new single which is a clear indication of her feelings.

In Shakira’s Monotonia music video, released a week ago, we can see the singer with a deep hole in her heart. Allegedly a product of her relationship with Piqué. Apparently the footballer was not happy about it. Did he talk to her?

Gerard Piqué was caught at the singer’s house

Shakira chased Pique
PHOTO: Getty Images

Spanish journalists have been very aware of every movement that the former couple has been making. Now paparazzo Marc Leraido, said on America TV that he saw the couple arguing…

The journalist pointed out that he was outside the Colombian singer’s house, as he was waiting to meet her to ask her for details about her new song, when suddenly, he supposedly saw Gerard Piqué arrive at the singer’s condominium. Filed Under: Shakira chased after Piqué

Was he upset?

Shakira chased Pique
PHOTO: Instagram

The Spanish journalist said that he saw a parked car and that he immediately realized that it was Gerard Piqué, who supposedly was waiting for the singer: “There was a parked car at Shakira’s door and I didn’t know it was Piqué’s. So, I stayed there for a while,” he told América TV.

Many rumors say that Piqué complained to the singer about her collaboration with reggaeton singer Ozuna. However, this information has not been confirmed. Apparently Piqué did not think that his ex would do put it all out there. Filed Under: Shakira chased after Piqué

The footballer was quite upset after arguing with his ex…

PHOTO: Instagram

Spanish journalist Mark Leirado said that Pique left the Suerte singer’s house looking annoyed and went to his car where Leirado approached to see if he could get a statement about what he thought about Shakira’s new song.

There is a video where you can see how several Spanish journalists ask Piqué about Monotonía. However the FC Barcelona player completely ignores them and refuses to make any statement about it. This would not be the first time something like this has happened. Filed Under: Shakira chased after Piqué

Marc Leirado says Shakira chased after Piqué!

PHOTO: Getty Images

However, the most dramatic part of the whole thing is that the Spanish journalist said that Shakira came out after Piqué following the alleged discussion they had inside: “Shakira’s garage door opens,  Shakira went off in her car down the same street Piqué had gone down. She went behind Gerard Piqué,” he told the show.

The curious thing about the situation is that El Gordo y la Flaca correspondent, Jordi Martin, revealed that hours before the release of Monotonia, Piqué was at Shakira’s house: “What a coincidence that on a day as special as today he appears there, arrives and has stood 10 minutes at the door and they have not opened it,” the journalist reported to Amor y Fuego. Without a doubt, this controversy continues to give us a lot to talk about. Filed Under: Shakira chased after Piqué

