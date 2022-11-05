Shakira is rumored to have chased Piqué after an argument (PHOTOS)

Was he upset? The Spanish journalist said that he saw a parked car and that he immediately realized that it was Gerard Piqué, who supposedly was waiting for the singer: “There was a parked car at Shakira’s door and I didn’t know it was Piqué’s. So, I stayed there for a while,” he told América TV. Many rumors say that Piqué complained to the singer about her collaboration with reggaeton singer Ozuna. However, this information has not been confirmed. Apparently Piqué did not think that his ex would do put it all out there. Filed Under: Shakira chased after Piqué

The footballer was quite upset after arguing with his ex… Spanish journalist Mark Leirado said that Pique left the Suerte singer's house looking annoyed and went to his car where Leirado approached to see if he could get a statement about what he thought about Shakira's new song. There is a video where you can see how several Spanish journalists ask Piqué about Monotonía. However the FC Barcelona player completely ignores them and refuses to make any statement about it. This would not be the first time something like this has happened.

Marc Leirado says Shakira chased after Piqué! However, the most dramatic part of the whole thing is that the Spanish journalist said that Shakira came out after Piqué following the alleged discussion they had inside: "Shakira's garage door opens, Shakira went off in her car down the same street Piqué had gone down. She went behind Gerard Piqué," he told the show. The curious thing about the situation is that El Gordo y la Flaca correspondent, Jordi Martin, revealed that hours before the release of Monotonia, Piqué was at Shakira's house: "What a coincidence that on a day as special as today he appears there, arrives and has stood 10 minutes at the door and they have not opened it," the journalist reported to Amor y Fuego. Without a doubt, this controversy continues to give us a lot to talk about.