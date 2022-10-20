The last solar eclipse of the year will happen in October
See the solar eclipse on October 25. One of the most anticipated astronomical phenomena of the year will be visible in just a few days, since it has been confirmed that a partial solar eclipse will occur on October 25. This will be the last event of this type in 2022, so don’t miss it!
Just a few months before the end of the year, citizens of various countries will be able to enjoy this spectacular phenomenon involving the king of stars. This will be the last event of this kind this year and it’s highly anticipated, according to El Diario NY.
Partial solar eclipse on October 25
On this occasion, people will be able to see the sun at its highest point in the sky, when it will appear as a crescent. This means that the shadow of the moon will not be covering it completely, but closer to 82%.
However, this eclipse will not be visible in the United States, since it has been announced that it will only be able to be seen in some parts of Europe, West Asia and Northeast Africa. However, there will be live broadcasts so that everyone can enjoy it.
Live broadcasts of the solar eclipse
Thanks to technology, there’s no excuse for missing this incredible event on October 25, since it will be broadcast live on several platforms. The Royal Observatory Greenwich will stream the phenomenon on their YouTube channel.
A similar eclipse occurred last April and, unlike this one, several South American countries were able to enjoy it. It was visible in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay but it was more colorful near Antarctica. Filed Under: Solar Eclipse October 25
Doomsday sign?
It should be remembered that a solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, causing the appearance of a large shadow that blocks out the Sun’s light, either partially or completely. The crescent shape occurs when “the Sun and the Moon are not perfectly aligned, so the Moon does not completely cover the Sun,” NASA explained.
According to NASA, an eclipse occurs when a planet or moon gets in the way of sunlight. Many civilizations have associated it with an apocalyptic event, and several versions of the end of the world have emerged when something similar happens. Filed Under: Solar Eclipse October 25