The last solar eclipse of the year will happen in October

Last solar eclipse of the year will happen in October.

You can see the eclipse on October 25.

It’s one of the most anticipated events of the year.

See the solar eclipse on October 25. One of the most anticipated astronomical phenomena of the year will be visible in just a few days, since it has been confirmed that a partial solar eclipse will occur on October 25. This will be the last event of this type in 2022, so don’t miss it!

Just a few months before the end of the year, citizens of various countries will be able to enjoy this spectacular phenomenon involving the king of stars. This will be the last event of this kind this year and it’s highly anticipated, according to El Diario NY.

Partial solar eclipse on October 25

On this occasion, people will be able to see the sun at its highest point in the sky, when it will appear as a crescent. This means that the shadow of the moon will not be covering it completely, but closer to 82%.

However, this eclipse will not be visible in the United States, since it has been announced that it will only be able to be seen in some parts of Europe, West Asia and Northeast Africa. However, there will be live broadcasts so that everyone can enjoy it.