‘Lady Frijoles’ is caught selling food on the street: Is she poverty-stricken?

Lady Frijoles is caught selling food on the street.

Could it be that she is poverty stricken?

The Honduran immigrant raises suspicions. Is Lady Frijoles poor? Honduran Mirian Yamileth Zelaya Gómez, better known as ‘Lady Frijoles’, continues to cause a stir in social media. Since she criticized Mexican food, she’s had people talking. Now a “dark” secret about the immigrant has come to light. Mirian Zelaya has become a sensation on social media after several compromising photos of the Honduran immigrant were published — especially those showing tremendous cleavage. But now a new photograph that has nothing to do with Lady Frijoles’ sensuality has come out. In it, she is selling food on the street. Mirian Zelaya, known as ‘Lady Frijoles’ causes a stir on social media We well know we can find countless things on social media since it is used to share all kinds of news and entertainment content. Public figures are often involved, which causes scandal. Lady Frijoles is one of those personalities. Because she is considered a public figure, everything related to the Honduran immigrant causes a great stir on social media. This time a video with a series of images was shared on TikTok. Well, in it she can be seen selling food on the street and this has raised questions. Filed Under: Lady Frijoles in Poverty

She achieved fame after criticizing Mexican food The woman achieved fame as she passed through Mexico with the migrant caravan, after being offered a plate of beans that she criticized in a television interview. After arriving in the United States, Lady Frijoles was deported back to her home country and there she was became the host of a television show. After rejecting the Mexican dish, Mirian Zelaya earned the nickname ‘Lady Frijoles’, in addition to the hatred of thousands of Mexicans. Although, as expected, she earned the affection of her countrymen and today she is one of the most beloved personalities in Honduras. Filed Under: Lady Frijoles in Poverty

In a leaked photo, Lady Frijoles is selling food on the street Lady Frijoles became the host of a Honduran television show that does not have a large audience, which is why people began speculating that she’s selling food on the street to stay out of poverty. This has not been confirmed or denied by her. In the photos on TikTok, Mirian Zelaya can be seen holding a large spatula amid a grill and various saucepans. She seems to be frying something. This has caused a sensation to such an extent that it was speculated that this is her new business. Could it be that she got her karma for making fun of Mexican food? Filed Under: Lady Frijoles in Poverty

Lady Frijoles is successful on social media It is not yet clear if the photograph that appears on TikTok is recent or if it is from long time ago. However, that has not stopped people from speculating about what is going on in her life. Lady Frijoles’ social networks have been so successful that she reveals everything about her private life and receives all kinds of congratulations and comments from her acquaintances and even followers who do not miss a single post. Meanwhile Mexicans continue to resent her for speaking ill of their food. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE. Filed Under: Lady Frijoles in poverty