The 7 members of BTS are saying goodbye to the stage for two years.

They will have to do mandatory military service in South Korea.

South Korea could lose a lot of money over this decision.

On October 17 through the platform Weverse, the K-pop band BTS announced that they would take a two year break so that their seven members could fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea. Many in the country did not expect the group to make that decision.

ARMY, the fans of BTS, went crazy on social networks as they believed that the group would be exempted from serving in the South Korean army, navy or air force because of the incredible artistic career they’ve had for the past 10 years. The nation did not expect the madness it would cause.

South Korean mandatory military service

Military service is mandatory in South Korea. The law requires that South Korean men without disabilities serve between 18 and 21 months depending on the branch: army, navy or air force.

Women have the option to do this as well, but it is not required. The service consists of physical and mental training, then they are assigned to the army or navy. Those who have some physical issues can do office work, warehouse work or citizen control.