South Korea could lose billions by making K-pop group BTS do military service
The 7 members of BTS are saying goodbye to the stage for two years. They will have to do mandatory military service in South Korea.
On October 17 through the platform Weverse, the K-pop band BTS announced that they would take a two year break so that their seven members could fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea. Many in the country did not expect the group to make that decision.
ARMY, the fans of BTS, went crazy on social networks as they believed that the group would be exempted from serving in the South Korean army, navy or air force because of the incredible artistic career they’ve had for the past 10 years. The nation did not expect the madness it would cause.
South Korean mandatory military service
Military service is mandatory in South Korea. The law requires that South Korean men without disabilities serve between 18 and 21 months depending on the branch: army, navy or air force.
Women have the option to do this as well, but it is not required. The service consists of physical and mental training, then they are assigned to the army or navy. Those who have some physical issues can do office work, warehouse work or citizen control.
The “BTS law”
The law in South Korea states that all men between the ages of 18 and 28 must enlist for compulsory military service, which lasts between 18 and 21 months. But BTS’s 20-somethings got special treatment as they were granted an extension.
In December 2020, the South Korean National Assembly approved the so-called “BTS law” so that K-pop artists can postpone their service until the age of 30, with a recommendation from the Minister of Culture. The oldest member of BTS, Jin, will turn 30 in December.
South Korea could lose a lot of money
The billions of euros that the group’s fans pump into the South Korean economy is simply incredible. In 2018, the Hyundai Research Institute said that BTS was contributing more than 3.6 billion to the country’s economy each year, equivalent to what 26 medium-sized companies contribute.
Not only that, but they attracted one in every 13 tourists who visited South Korea in 2017 and generated 1 billion exports of consumer goods in a year. Their last concert, on October 15, in the city of Busan, generated incredible demand for flights and hotel accommodations.
BTS defied the South Korean government
The South Korean government was discussing whether or not to order the seven members of BTS to fulfill their national duties and they had been talking about this issue for about four years. The Ministry of National Defense had said that its decision would be announced at the end of this year.
But on Monday, October 17, 2020, on Weverse, where some K-pop bands share statements, they reported that BTS would take a break until 2025 and that Jin would be the first to enlist for military service. It is expected that the other six members will enlist by the middle of next year.