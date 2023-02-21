The last photograph of Emiliano Sala before his tragic death

Soccer player Emiliano Sala was killed in a plane crash.

The last photo of the player before the tragedy.

The pilot knew that the plane was not airworthy. Emiliano Sala, who had been signed by Premier League club Cardiff, and pilot David Ibbotson were aboard the plane that disappeared from radar on January 21. Now, almost four years after the footballer’s death, an audio that implicates the pilot has been revealed. Before the fatal accident where the Argentine forward was killed while he was traveling from Nantes, France to Cardiff, United Kingdom, David Ibbotson told his friend Kevin Jones that he had heard a “bang” and a “boom!” during his last flight in the aircraft. Emiliano Sala’s tragic death The plane disappeared over the English Channel on January 21, 2019, approximately 12 miles north of the English island of Guernsey. Emiliano Sala’s tragic death left all of Argentina in mourning and offering condolences to the athlete’s family. “Normally I would have my life jacket on the seat, but tomorrow I will be wearing it. I’m in the middle of the channel and ‘bang!’ I keep flying and then a ‘boom!’ And I thought, ‘What’s wrong?’ So I checked the parameters and everything was fine, so I kept flying, but it was a wake-up call,” pilot David Ibbotson says in the audio, according to TYC Sports.

The pilot knew that the plane was not fit to fly Another important piece of information is that the pilot did not have a license to transport passengers on commercial flights. In his conversation with Kevin Jones, Ibbotson said that the left brake did not work very well at the time of landing, so he said that the plane “would have to go to the hangar, it’s very unreliable”. Emiliano Sala also shared a voicemail that indicated he knew something was wrong, “I’m up here on the plane, which seems to be falling apart, and I’m going to Cardiff. I don’t know, they’re going to send someone to look for me because I don’t know if they’re going to find me. But you know. Dad… how scared I am.”

The last photo of Emilio Sala before his accident The body of the Argentine soccer player was recovered from the plane’s fuselage days after the terrible accident that killed him. According to TYC Sports, the pilot was never found, so it is not known if he managed to survive or if he also died in the crash. Now, the last photographs of Emiliano Sala before his fatal accident are shown in a video shared by A24com on YouTube. The Argentine soccer player appears with the pilot before boarding the plane, then you see them going through the baggage screening process.

Emiliano Sala’s last moments alive The video shows how Emiliano Sala enters the small headquarters to have his bags inspected before taking the flight, later. He appears about to go out the door to board the plane that would be piloted by David Ibbotson despite knowing that the conditions were not ideal for flying. The pilot goes through the same procedure with his luggage. After that, they focus on the plane that they would board at the Nantes-Atlantique Airport.