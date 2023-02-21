Soccer player Christian Atsu found dead under the rubble in Turkey

Turkey has become a graveyard.

Ghanian soccer player Christian Atsu was found dead in the rubble.

He had been missing since the earthquake struck.

Christian Atsu, a Hatayspor footballer who played for Málaga, has been found dead in the rubble after the terrible earthquake that struck Turkey. The player had been missing since the quake and his club confirmed the sad news on Saturday morning.

At first, some media reported that the footballer had been found alive, but as the days went by it became known that this wasn’t true and that he was still missing.

A winning goal made Christian Atsu stay in Turkey

According to Marca, Atsu scored a winning goal for Hatayspor on February 5. This goal made him change his plans to leave the country, according to Fatih Ilek, the team’s manager.

“He was supposed to go to France to join his family, but when he played well and scored he canceled the flight. He had a ticket for 11pm, but he canceled it. Then at 4am the earthquake occurred. It’s a tragedy.”