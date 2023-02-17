How heroic rescue dog Proteo died in Turkey (PHOTOS)

The Mexican Army gives details of how Proteo died.

Where the heroic rescue dog will be buried.

Proteo will have an honorable goodbye.

Mexican rescue dog Proteo died last Sunday while helping to search for survivors and deceased among the rubble of buildings that collapsed after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Mexico has stood out for helping during these kinds of tragedies.

“You fulfilled your mission as a member of the Mexican delegation in the search and rescue of our brothers in Turkey. Thank you for your heroic work!” said the Secretaria de la Defensa Nacional (Sedena). Mexicans were shocked and saddened by the news.

How did Proteo die?

The first reports said that Proteo had died when a building collapsed while he was trying to save lives. His trainer shared a very emotional video saying goodbye to his dog and Mexicans could not be more upset by the loss.

The dog, which was part of the team that was helping in Turkey, died while carrying out rescue work, according to Sedena, which shared a poster with a photo of Proteo next to a black ribbon. Now the true cause of his death has been revealed.