How heroic rescue dog Proteo died in Turkey (PHOTOS)
The Mexican Army gives details of how Proteo died in Turkey. Where the heroic rescue dog will be buried. Proteo will have an honorable goodbye.
Mexican rescue dog Proteo died last Sunday while helping to search for survivors and deceased among the rubble of buildings that collapsed after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Mexico has stood out for helping during these kinds of tragedies.
“You fulfilled your mission as a member of the Mexican delegation in the search and rescue of our brothers in Turkey. Thank you for your heroic work!” said the Secretaria de la Defensa Nacional (Sedena). Mexicans were shocked and saddened by the news.
How did Proteo die?
The first reports said that Proteo had died when a building collapsed while he was trying to save lives. His trainer shared a very emotional video saying goodbye to his dog and Mexicans could not be more upset by the loss.
The dog, which was part of the team that was helping in Turkey, died while carrying out rescue work, according to Sedena, which shared a poster with a photo of Proteo next to a black ribbon. Now the true cause of his death has been revealed.
The harsh weather was too much for him
Carlos Villeda Maquez, Proteo’s trainer, explained that there were other factors in the dog’s death. He was close to 10 years old and it was extremely cold in Turkey.
“The cause of his death was not due to a landslide, the prevailing weather conditions in that country, as well as his age, mattered a lot, and the trip, without a doubt, was quite long for him,” said Villeda Máquez, an active member of the Sedena, in an interview with Multimedios Channel 6.
Proteo will return to Mexico
On social media, the Ministry of National Defense announced Proteo’s body will be transported back to Mexico where he will be laid to rest, according to Expansión Política.
“Proteo, we are waiting for you at home, because a soldier, when completing his mission, returns to his home, to our beautiful and beloved Mexico. Your colleagues from the Mexican Army and Mexican Air Force are proud of you, our great hero,” the agency tweeted.
Proteo will receive an honorable send-off
“Let’s say a last goodbye to a great hero. Join us to receive our brothers from the Mexican Delegation that supported Search and Rescue work in Turkey. Let’s pay a well-deserved tribute to our partner Proteo.” They also shared a photo announcing the dog’s arrival.
“Proteo you will always live in our hearts! Hero!” “A place to visit him, cry and hug him. Thank you beautiful old man. Always with us.” “Thank you for bringing him back, now do a proper ceremony,” internet users commented.