Video of a ‘Karen’ telling Mexican Subway worker to “swim” back to Mexico
Video of a racist harassing a Mexican Subway worker has gone viral. The woman tells her to "swim" back to Mexico. Internet users were quick to react.
- Video of a racist harassing a Mexican Subway worker has gone viral.
- The woman tells her to “swim” back to Mexico.
- Internet users were quick to react.
A video in which a woman harasses a Mexican Subway worker and tells her that she needs to “swim” back to Mexico has gone viral on social media. The incident has outraged netizens who were quick to respond to the woman’s racist remarks.
Internet users immediately expressed their indignation at the woman. Some call her racist, while others were confused because she is also a person of color. Still others pointed out that you can’t swim to Mexico from the US.
Woman tells Subway employee to “swim” back to Mexico
On TikTok, a video where a Black woman harasses a Subway employee has gone viral. The person recording the video is being insulted by a customer as she talks on the phone.
The customer begins making derogatory comments to the woman who is recording. As the video progresses, the customer tells the employee that she needs to “swim” back to Mexico while she points her finger at her.
Another racist goes viral
The woman is standing at the counter as she talks on the phone about the employee. It’s unclear why she’s so upset.
“She needs to go back to Mexico, she has to swim back,” the woman says, while pointing her finger at the person recording. “That’s why Trump is making them go back now,” she added as she moved closer.
TikTok users respond
TikTok user @carlos_eduardo_espina responded to the harassment with his own video. Carlos is a Hispanic who frequently posts content about harassment of Hispanics in the US.
“I will never understand people like this lady, who are minorities in this country, also suffer discrimination and racism and still hate immigrants for no reason,” Carlos said to his followers. “They discriminate against immigrants in order to feel superior,” he added.