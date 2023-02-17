Video of a ‘Karen’ telling Mexican Subway worker to “swim” back to Mexico

Video of a racist harassing a Mexican Subway worker has gone viral.

The woman tells her to “swim” back to Mexico.

Internet users were quick to react.

A video in which a woman harasses a Mexican Subway worker and tells her that she needs to “swim” back to Mexico has gone viral on social media. The incident has outraged netizens who were quick to respond to the woman’s racist remarks.

Internet users immediately expressed their indignation at the woman. Some call her racist, while others were confused because she is also a person of color. Still others pointed out that you can’t swim to Mexico from the US.

Woman tells Subway employee to “swim” back to Mexico

On TikTok, a video where a Black woman harasses a Subway employee has gone viral. The person recording the video is being insulted by a customer as she talks on the phone.

The customer begins making derogatory comments to the woman who is recording. As the video progresses, the customer tells the employee that she needs to “swim” back to Mexico while she points her finger at her.