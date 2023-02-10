Earthquake miracles: A boy and a newborn survive after the tragedy

Authorities reported good news through emotional images.

After the tragic earthquake, hope appears.

Syria and Turkey were hit by a deadly earthquake.

Amid the devastation left by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey, there is some good news. They are the miracles of the earthquake: A boy and a newborn baby survived the tragedy that has shocked the world.

Two little ones have stolen the hearts of the entire world. At their young age they showed that strength, tenacity and courage can save even the youngest from tragedy no matter how dire things seem.

In Turkey, a little boy who was buried among the rocks and pieces of collapsed walls managed to survive. His touching photo was shared by the religious non-profit organization Clarifying Life.

The little one can be seen under the rubble while a rescuer gives him water with the lid of a plastic bottle as he drinks thirstily. In another photograph, the boy smiles with his bright eyes and raises his hand in an apparent sign of thanks.