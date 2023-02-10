Earthquake miracles: A boy and a newborn survive after the tragedy
Authorities reported good news through emotional images .After the tragic earthquake, hope appears. Syria and Turkey were hit by a deadly earthquake.
Amid the devastation left by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey, there is some good news. They are the miracles of the earthquake: A boy and a newborn baby survived the tragedy that has shocked the world.
Two little ones have stolen the hearts of the entire world. At their young age they showed that strength, tenacity and courage can save even the youngest from tragedy no matter how dire things seem.
In Turkey, a little boy who was buried among the rocks and pieces of collapsed walls managed to survive. His touching photo was shared by the religious non-profit organization Clarifying Life.
The little one can be seen under the rubble while a rescuer gives him water with the lid of a plastic bottle as he drinks thirstily. In another photograph, the boy smiles with his bright eyes and raises his hand in an apparent sign of thanks.
A beautiful baby who managed to stay alive in the rubble
Another moving case has been labeled by many as “a living miracle.” A beautiful baby who managed to stay alive after being rescued from the rubble while she was still connected to her mother’s umbilical cord.
Her mother gave birth while she was buried under the rubble, and sadly passed away. Miraculously, the little girl was member of her family to survive the earthquake in Syria. Her loud crying helped rescuers find her among the ruins of a building.
“She was found in front of her mother’s legs”
The baby was saved on Monday afternoon, when more than 10 hours had passed since quake. After the rescuers pulled her out, a neighbor cut the cord, then she and others rushed the baby to a children’s hospital in the nearby city of Afrin, where she was kept in an incubator, the baby’s doctor, Dr. Hani Maarouf told local media.
According to The Associated Press, authorities stated: “She was found in front of her mother’s legs.” Meanwhile, Dr. Maarouf said the baby weighed 7 pounds, an average weight for a newborn, so she was near term. “Our only concern is the bruise on her back and we have to see if there is a problem with her spinal cord,” they said. They added she has been moving her arms and legs normally. A true miracle, right?