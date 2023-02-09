Thaís Rocha Secundino is found dead inside her car.

The influencer and nightclub owner was stabbed 11 times.

Police continue to investigate.

Without a doubt, no one is exempt from terrible experiences. Violence seems to be increasing around the world. Now a Brazilian model and nightclub owner has been found stabbed to death inside her car.

Thaís Rocha Secundino was found inside her jeep in Sao Paolo. The authorities reported that the young woman had at least 11 stab wounds on her body so her death has been classified as a homicide.

Thaís Rocha Secundino was found inside her car

The horrifying incident took place on February 3, when police found the body of Thaís Rocha Secundino, a 28-year-old influencer and model, inside her Jeep in São Paulo, Brazil.

The young woman had been stabbed in the neck, abdomen and back. According to The New York Post, the murder weapon has not been recovered.