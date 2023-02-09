Model Thaís Rocha Secundino is found dead inside her car with 11 stab wounds
Thaís Rocha Secundino is found dead inside her car. The influencer and nightclub owner was stabbed 11 times. Police continue to investigate.
Without a doubt, no one is exempt from terrible experiences. Violence seems to be increasing around the world. Now a Brazilian model and nightclub owner has been found stabbed to death inside her car.
Thaís Rocha Secundino was found inside her jeep in Sao Paolo. The authorities reported that the young woman had at least 11 stab wounds on her body so her death has been classified as a homicide.
The horrifying incident took place on February 3, when police found the body of Thaís Rocha Secundino, a 28-year-old influencer and model, inside her Jeep in São Paulo, Brazil.
The young woman had been stabbed in the neck, abdomen and back. According to The New York Post, the murder weapon has not been recovered.
Police detained two suspects in the murder of Thaís Rocha Secundino
Police in Brazil suspect that Thaís Rocha was murdered “for reasons related to the alleged embezzlement” because she owned several nightclubs in the São Paulo area, according to police spokeswoman Ivalda Aleixo. Two suspects were arrested.
According to the New York Post, the suspects were identified as Leandro Aparecido Dos Santos, 45, who was Thaís’ driver, and Cintia Maria Feliciano Peixe, 31, one of her best friends who also worked in one of the wine cellars. Filed Under: Brazilian model stabbed to death
The investigation into the Brazilian model’s murder continues
“The victim’s boyfriend said that Thaís had gone to look for her friend to give her an explanation, but then she did not return home. They deny the crime, but there are strong indications that they took part in the businesswoman’s murder,” explained police spokeswoman Ivalda Aleixo, according to the previously cited outlet.
Due to the brutality of the murder, the two suspects will be temporarily detained for 30 days, according to the Brazilian police. As part of the investigation, the authorities seized the vehicle of the murdered influencer and model along with the suspects’ phones as well as the images captured by security cameras.