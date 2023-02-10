Pregnant Guatemalan woman beheads her husband in self-defense (PHOTOS)
A Guatemalan woman who was seven months pregnant decapitated her husband. Carmela Jolomna Yat said she acted in self-defense.
According to the complaint, seven months pregnant and tired of the abuse, a Guatemalan woman decided to take justice into her own hands and murdered her husband, after he began abusing her while he was drunk.
Carmela Jolomna Yat alleges that the murder was committed in self-defense, with a machete in her own home located in the humble town of Alta Verapaz, Guatemala.
Carmela Jolomna Yat murdered her husband in self-defense
The screams of Carmela Jolomna Yat resounded through her neighborhood, announcing to her neighbors that a tragedy had occurred. Upon arrival, the authorities found a macabre scene. Carmela had a machete covered in blood in her hand and in front of her was the lifeless body of her husband, Julio Cucul, according to the authorities.
Julio had arrived at the house a few hours before, drunk, and tried to force Carmela to have sex with him, insisting that she was his wife. Carmela refused and that was when her husband took a machete from the kitchen and threatened her with it. He never imagined she would fight back. She grabbed the knife from him and decapitated him instantly, according to information MundoNOW accessed.
Carmela Jolomna Yat for her husband’s murder
Carmela Jolomna Yat was arrested and later received medical attention when it was discovered she had a number of injuries. “There are hospital reports for Carmela due to physical attacks from her partner. The community where they lived was even aware that Julio Cucul was attacking her,” authorities told local media.
During her hearing, Carmela Yat’s defense, in charge of the Public Criminal Defense Institute (IDPP), presented evidence that demonstrated she suffered physical and psychological abuse at home, which also affected their other children. “It was understood that it was in legitimate defense and that the lives of her children and hers were in danger,” declared Fernando Roata, coordinator of the IDPP. Finally, the judge ruled in her favor and she was released. Nonetheless, her neighbors expelled her from the neighborhood, accusing her of being a criminal.