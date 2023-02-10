A Guatemalan woman who was seven months pregnant decapitated her husband.

She was the victim of domestic abuse.

Carmela Jolomna Yat said she acted in self-defense.

According to the complaint, seven months pregnant and tired of the abuse, a Guatemalan woman decided to take justice into her own hands and murdered her husband, after he began abusing her while he was drunk.

Carmela Jolomna Yat alleges that the murder was committed in self-defense, with a machete in her own home located in the humble town of Alta Verapaz, Guatemala.

Carmela Jolomna Yat murdered her husband in self-defense

The screams of Carmela Jolomna Yat resounded through her neighborhood, announcing to her neighbors that a tragedy had occurred. Upon arrival, the authorities found a macabre scene. Carmela had a machete covered in blood in her hand and in front of her was the lifeless body of her husband, Julio Cucul, according to the authorities.

Julio had arrived at the house a few hours before, drunk, and tried to force Carmela to have sex with him, insisting that she was his wife. Carmela refused and that was when her husband took a machete from the kitchen and threatened her with it. He never imagined she would fight back. She grabbed the knife from him and decapitated him instantly, according to information MundoNOW accessed.