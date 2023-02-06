“I was not aware of this double life.”

Ashley Poulos describes how Valentina Trespalacios’ murderer treated his family.

She reveals there’s another arrest warrant for John Poulos. Ashley Poulos says living with her husband John was hell. He is accused of murdering Colombian DJ Valentina Traspalacios. “I was not aware of this double life that he was leading,” she said in a public statement, that was released through a lawyer, where she tried to explain her position. In the statement, she makes it clear that, although she is still in the process of divorcing John Poulos, their relationship, which she classified as “abusive”, has been over since 2021. “The relationship between John and I was abusive” “John and I were married in 2009 and have three amazing children. Our oldest battled cancer at the age of four. The relationship between John and I was abusive, which led me to file for divorce in 2021. Shortly before I filed for divorce, John transferred our entire marital estate to an offshore trust leaving the family with nothing,” Ashley says. According to her, the accused murderer traveled to Europe to enjoy the money he had taken from his own children, visiting countries like Cyprus, Turkey and Ukraine.

John has claimed to be a “sovereign citizen” “Most recently, I was made aware that he was vacationing in Columbia while working and establishing a residence in Texas,” reads the statement published on February 2. John Poulos is also accused of “abandoning his children” and leaving his family in a vulnerable economic condition. Ashley indicates that “his actions led to a terrible divorce process that is still ongoing. John has represented himself as a “sovereign citizen” throughout the divorce process incurring no legal fees himself but causing me to incur thousands of dollars in attorney and guardian ad litem fees.”

“Just yesterday, the judge in our pending divorce case issued a warrant for his arrest” “Despite being ordered to pay alimony, he has refused to do so. Just yesterday, the judge in our pending divorce case issued a warrant for his arrest,” she added. Ashley Poulos ended the statement by expressing deep sadness for what Valentina Trespalacios’ family and all those involved in this tragedy are going through. In addition, she requested that her privacy and that of her children be respected as they go through this terrible situation.

You can read the full statement here From attorney Rebecca K. Millenbach of the law firm of Nelson, Krueger & Millenbach LLC., The City Paper obtained a statement from Ashley Poulos, ex-wife of John Nelson Poulos. The following is her complete statement. There has been a lot of misinformation surrounding John and his family here in the United States and I feel it is necessary that the correct information is reported. John and I were married in 2009 and have three amazing children. Our oldest battled cancer at the age of four.

Ashley Poulos’ statement continues The relationship between John and I was abusive, which led me to file for divorce in 2021. Shortly before I filed for divorce, John transferred our entire marital estate to an offshore trust leaving the family with nothing. Shortly after establishing the trust, John left the United States living in several European Countries including Cyprus, Turkey and Ukraine. Most recently, I was made aware that he was vacationing in Columbia while working and establishing a residence in Texas. John abandoned his children and has not seen them in person since he left Wisconsin in January, 2021. His actions have led to a horrific divorce process which is still on-going. John has represented himself as a “sovereign citizen” throughout the divorce process incurring no legal fees himself but causing me to incur thousands of dollars in attorney and guardian ad litem fees.

The statement concludes Despite being ordered to pay child support, he has refused to do so. Just yesterday, the judge in our pending divorce case issued a bench warrant for his arrest. While I knew that John was in Columbia for the past few months, through social media posts, I was not aware of this double life he was leading. I am deeply saddened for the family of Valentina Trespalacios and for all those involved in this tragedy. I further request that the privacy of myself and my children are respected as we navigate this process. I will make no further comment.