Mayeli Alonso is one of Lupillo Rivera’s ex-wives.

She claimed that he never signed the divorce papers.

She revealed this in a TikTok video. Lupillo Rivera became a topic of conversation on Mayeli Alonso’s TikTok live. She is known for being one of the singer’s ex-wives, but she says they’re actually still married because Lupillo didn’t sign the divorce papers. Mayeli Alonso had a fairly long relationship with regional Mexican singer Lupillo Rivera, with their engagement beginning in 2006. However, the flames of love went out a few years ago, in 2019. Mayeli Alonso says she’s still married to Lupillo Rivera In a TikTok video, Lupillo Rivera’s ex-wife says that she is still “legally” married to the regional Mexican singer because Lupillo didn’t sign the divorce papers that he himself requested. “He never signed the divorce papers, he never signed them, I think we’re still married, I don’t know. He didn’t sign the document that he himself requested, imagine,” said Lupillo Rivera’s ex-wife of more than 10 years. Now people wonder if they really are still married.

Lupillo’s ex-wife says that needs to sign the divorce papers After Mayeli’s controversial statements, her fans began to ask her about whether or not she was really married to Lupillo Rivera. One person told her you don’t need to sign a document to be divorced. However, she said the certificate does have to be signed to make the divorce valid: “Yes you need them to sign it, you do need it, in fact, I had to go to court so that they could make him sign it,” Mayeli said.

Why did Mayeli and Lupillo break up? The couple, who was married from 2006 to 2019, had a rather controversial breakup, according to Telemundo. Mayeli and Lupillo were allegedly involved in a threesome, which was one of the triggers that ended their relationship. However, in addition to the sex scandal, Mayeli said that the singer began to question his partner's loyalty when one of his assistants told him that Mayeli had cheated on him and Lupillo to check her cell phone. He didn't find any evidence of infidelity but Mayeli was upset and left him.

The Ángela Aguilar scandal involving Lupillo One of the most recent scandals involving Lupillo Rivera has to do with his daughter, singer Ángela Aguilar. Last week there were rumors on social media of a sex tape. The rumors and around Ángela were abundant, and everyone was looking for that "explicit video" which doesn't exist. Finally, her father Lupillo Rivera came out to defend her saying that they will call for the "Olympia Law", which punishes all those who publicly defame his daughter.