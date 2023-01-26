Renowned actor Claudio Da Passano dies at 65

Sad news in the entertainment world in Argentina.

Actor Claudio Da Passano has died at 65.

Argentina 1985, a film the actor was in, received an Oscar nomination. Hours after the acclaimed film Argentina 1985 received the Oscar nomination for best international film, it was announced that the renowned actor Claudio Da Passano, who appeared in this film along with Ricardo Darín, had died at 65 years of age. The entertainment world in Argentina grieves his passing. The Argentine Association of Actors shared the sad news on social media: “It is with great pain that we say goodbye to actor Claudio Da Passano, a member of our union since 1985. He carried out extensive and outstanding work in theater, film, and TV. Our condolences to his partner, actress Malena Figó, family and friends, hugging them in this hard moment.” Rest in peace, Claudio Da Passano Born on May 12, 1957, the son of actors María Rosa Gallo and Camilo Da Passano, Claudio Da Passano trained as an actor with María Esther Fernández, Agustín Alezzo and Joy Morris. He made his stage debut in 1983 when he was just 16 years old. According infobae, the actor founded the independent theater group La Banda de la Risa. Thanks to his appearance in the play I Pagliacci, along with his co-stars, he received the ACE award for best comedy show. May he rest in peace.

The great success of Argentina 1985 Critically acclaimed and very well received by lovers of the seventh art, the film Argentina 1985 was Claudio Da Passano’s last film. He played Carlos Somigliana in the movie that tells the story of a group of lawyers who investigates and brings to trial those responsible for the Argentine civic-military dictatorship during the eighties. It is based on a real events. Carlos Somigliana, who works in the courts, becomes the first ally of Julio César Strassera, a character played by the renowned actor Ricardo Darín. Both are supported by a retired lawyer and a group of recent graduates in their twenties. This film is one of the great favorites to win the Oscar for best international film on March 12.

Ricardo Darín is devastated by the death of Claudio Da Passano Shortly after the death of Claudio Da Passano was reported, actor Ricardo Darín, who is also in the film, wrote a moving farewell message on his official Twitter account, receiving the support of his followers. “Dear Claudio, how can one bear this sadness of having to say goodbye so early? I hope the emotion of celebrating our work accompanies you on this trip… I am destroyed and grateful to have met you, great companion. Until the reunion, my hug!,” wrote the actor (Filed as: Renowned actor Claudio Da Passano dies)

“Let the film be the beginning of a great debate” Regarding the tragic death of Argentine actor Claudio Da Passano, Clarin published one of the last interviews he gave after the success of the film Argentina 1985. This is what he said on that occasion: “Those were very hard years (referring to the years of the dictatorship) and what I aspire to is that the film be the beginning of a great debate that we Argentines owe ourselves so that certain things are not touched, regardless of the political ideology that each one has. Death… never again!” Also, he said that he hoped to contribute a little to this idea and that young people could see it. The body of the artist will be veiled during today’s afternoon, as well as tomorrow: “How sad about Claudio Da Passano, with so many joys that we were having with Argentina 1985, how unfair life, brother, may you rest in peace,” can be read in one of the many farewell messages for the actor.