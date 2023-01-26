Juan Rivera shares an unexpected video on social media.

Before entering La Casa de los Famosos Jenni Rivera’s brother revealed something surprising to his family.

“God will be and is with you.” “Evil will never be above good.” Despite the fact that he is still inside the La Casa de los Famosos house, music producer Juan Rivera shared a surprising video on social media in which he revealed something to his family, just hours before going on the Telemundo reality show. On Monday, Jenni Rivera’s brother was “saved” from being evicted from the house, along with Liliana Rodríguez, and witnessed how Mexican actor Jonathan Islas became the first to be evicted from the program. Little by little, the self-named ‘Mouse’ has become a viewer favorite. “They’re going to want to attack my home when I’m not here!” Through his official YouTube channel, where he has 180,000 subscribers, Juan Rivera shared a post where he’s with his wife Brenda and his older brother, Pastor Pedro Rivera Jr, as well as other members of their family. He looks uncharacteristically worried. The first to speak was the Pastor, who commented that La Casa de los Famosos was “a den of lions” but he made it clear that his brother was not going in alone, that he was going with Christ and with God in his heart and that He was going to back him up. No one would imagine what would be discussed later.

“What we want is for God to protect you from anything” Juan Rivera listened very carefully to his brother, who revealed to him that the only thing he and his other relatives wanted was for God to protect him from anything: “As I have written to you, we’re concerned about you, but if God put you there, in this environment, it has to be to glorify his name, and if you can do it, you don’t have to go carrying the Bible, God is going to give you the right words…” “We’re going to be praying for you, not so that you win, but so that…” Just at that moment, a family member interrupted the Pastor to tell him that they did want him to win, “The more millionaires we have, the less poor we are.” Everyone laughed.

“I’m worried about what may happen here” After Pedro Rivera, Jr. finished speaking, Juan Rivera took the floor to say that he was not worried about what could happen inside La Casa de los Famosos, but that he was more concerned about what would happen outside: “That is my fear, because I know that people know what I love the most (referring to his family) and they know what I fight the most for. I know that what they’re going to want to attack is this home.” Next, his wife Brenda intervened to say that, “A thief comes when he thinks the strong man is out.” Almost immediately, Jenni Rivera’s brother commented that he was aware that he would not have communication with them and that some people think they were weak. “The one who defends the home has always been me,” he said.

Juan Rivera is sure that people will try to use things from his past to destabilize him Finally, Juan Rivera told his family that he was sure that, during his stay at La Casa de los Famosos, some people would want to use things from his past to destabilize him: “A couple of people said they were going to speak openly. They said they were going to talk in February. It seems to me a very cowardly act because one is not there to defend oneself.” “I know that what they want to do is take away my peace and they want me to lose control so that I can’t be calm there. I also know that what hurts the most is the happiness in my home,” he said. Minutes later, his wife Brenda said, “Certain things have happened,” but added that she trusted God (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)