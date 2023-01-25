The Oscars will take place on March 12, 2023. Now, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the list of this year’s nominees and we present it to you. May the best of the best win!

Oscar nominations 2023: This year’s host and the nominees for best actress and supporting actor

This year, the Oscars will be hosted by Jimmie Kimmel, famous for his own talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC. Best supporting actress nominees are:

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Hong Chau, The Whale; Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin; Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once, according to ABC. Best supporting actor nominees are: Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin; Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway; Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans; Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin and Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once. Filed Under: Oscars 2023