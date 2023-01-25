Oscar nominations 2023: The complete list of this year’s nominees (PHOTOS)
Here is the official list of 2023 Oscar nominations. Guillermo del Toro is nominated! 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Elvis', 'Pinocchio' and many more!
Oscar nominations 2023: The wait to find out who is nominated for the 95th Academy Awards is already here. The list includes great film personalities from 2022 along with some new faces and also winners from other years.
The Oscars will take place on March 12, 2023. Now, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the list of this year’s nominees and we present it to you. May the best of the best win!
Oscar nominations 2023: This year’s host and the nominees for best actress and supporting actor
This year, the Oscars will be hosted by Jimmie Kimmel, famous for his own talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC. Best supporting actress nominees are:
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Hong Chau, The Whale; Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin; Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once, according to ABC. Best supporting actor nominees are: Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin; Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway; Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans; Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin and Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Guillermo del Toro is on the list of nominees
Guillermo del Toro once again leads the list of nominees for the Oscar awards. Best animated feature nominees are: Guillermo del Toro for Pinocchio, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Sea Beast and Turning Red.
Best actor nominees are Austin Butler, Elvis; Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin; Brendan Fraser, The Whale; Paul Mescal, Aftersun and Bill Nighy, Living. The best actress nominees are: Cate Blanchett, Tár; Ana de Armas, Blonde; Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie; Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans; Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
The nominees for best director and best picture
Best song and best documentary
Best song Oscar nominees are: “Applause” from Tell It like a Woman, “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, “ Naatu Naatu” from RRR and “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once. For best documentary we have: All That Breathes, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, A House Made of Splinters and Navalny.
Some would say that the Oscars could use such blockbusters. Ratings tend to be higher in years when hugely popular films are nominated in the best picture category. In recent years, Oscar producers have tried unsuccessfully to incorporate new awards such as best popular picture and viewers could vote online but according to the AP, they only received ridicule for their efforts.