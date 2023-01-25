Buki’s wife Cristy Solís raises temperatures in a bikini (PHOTOS)
Cristy Solís gets cheeky and posts a sexy bikini photo. Buki's wife never misses an opportunity to show off her beauty and share sexy pics.
Buki’s wife, the beautiful Cristy Solís, showed off her assets in a bikini and she also shared another photo on Instagram where she’s with Marco Antonio Solís and they both look like they could be nude, which undoubtedly turned up the heat because nobody expected to see this.
Buki’s wife often shares photos of unforgettable moments with Marco Antonio Solís and his daughters on social media. When it comes to her body, she knows what she’s got and doesn’t hesitate to show it off in revealing outfits, like these pics from a yacht.
Buki’s wife shows off her charms
The beautiful Cristy Solís has the power to make an impact with the photos she shares on Instagram. This time she went further with two sexy photos. However, her thousands of followers thanked her.
Sitting on a yacht, wearing a sun hat, dark glasses, her hair in a side braid, in a yellow bikini and printed pareo, Buki’s wife charmed the world with the the sexy photo that shows why he loves her so much.
Cristy Solís poses in a bikini
Cristy Solís immediately got comments on her bikini photo: “Total queen.” “Simply sexy.” “An entire Olympic work of art, which delights us for being Cristy Solis. Only you know how to leave us perplexed and seduce life.”,“Perfect and beautiful woman.” “What a beauty of a woman I love you beauty.” “Cool” “Gorgeous.”
And more followers of Buki’s wife were amazed by her beauty: “Beautiful” “Candente” “Spectacular,” were other compliments that Cristy Solís received. However, nobody expected that she would also share an even more revealing photo with Marco Antonio Solís.
Did Buki’s wife reveal more with a smoldering photo?
A few weeks ago, Cristy Solís shared an intimate moment with Marco Antonio Solís in a pool. But were they naked? The photo makes it look that way because Buki is smiling and shirtless, while his wife hugs him from behind.
The photo was posted on the couple’s 29th anniversary and in the description she wrote: “Cheers to this life journey full of magic and wonderful moments by your side! Happy 29 years my love @marcoantoniosolis_oficial I love you.”
Do people think Cristy Solís and Marco Antonio Solís will have many more blissful years together?
People were shocked that Cristy Solís and Marco Antonio Solís have been together for 29 years now and they dedicated very heartfelt words to them for their anniversary: ”The most beautiful couple God bless you.” “I love that couple, congratulations.” “Congratulationsssssss!!!! Long live love.” “Aww how beautiful! Congratulations to many, many more full of love and blessings.” “Congratulations are the best that they continue to be so blessed forever.”
And there was more: “Wow! Long live love Congratulations. Thank you for being an example that it is possible.” “And may there be many more that happy and united.” “And for the next 29 years of love, fun and complicity!! they are a good tequilazo!! I love you.” “May that beautiful love be renewed every day. We love you.” “Incredible, for many more years.”