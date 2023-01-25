Buki’s wife Cristy Solís raises temperatures in a bikini (PHOTOS)

Cristy Solís gets cheeky and posts a sexy bikini photo.

Buki’s wife never misses an opportunity to show off her beauty.

She also shared a hot photo with Marco Antonio Solís.

Buki’s wife, the beautiful Cristy Solís, showed off her assets in a bikini and she also shared another photo on Instagram where she’s with Marco Antonio Solís and they both look like they could be nude, which undoubtedly turned up the heat because nobody expected to see this.

Buki’s wife often shares photos of unforgettable moments with Marco Antonio Solís and his daughters on social media. When it comes to her body, she knows what she’s got and doesn’t hesitate to show it off in revealing outfits, like these pics from a yacht.

Buki’s wife shows off her charms

The beautiful Cristy Solís has the power to make an impact with the photos she shares on Instagram. This time she went further with two sexy photos. However, her thousands of followers thanked her.

Sitting on a yacht, wearing a sun hat, dark glasses, her hair in a side braid, in a yellow bikini and printed pareo, Buki’s wife charmed the world with the the sexy photo that shows why he loves her so much.