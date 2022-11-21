Ángela Aguilar wore a racy look to the Latin Grammy Awards (VIDEO)
Ángela Aguilar's sexy Latin Grammy Awards look. Pepe Aguilar's daughter gave an incredible performance at the awards show.
- Ángela Aguilar’s sexy Latin Grammy Awards look.
- Pepe Aguilar’s daughter gave an incredible performance.
- Three years later, Ángela triumphs on the awards stage.
It is well known that the young regional Mexican artist has become one of the most important faces of this musical genre. She has captivated her fans and already won dozens of awards.
In addition to her great voice, Ángela is known her iconic style. Recently, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter left many speechless with her sexy look at the Latin Grammys over the weekend. Check out the gorgeous photos!
Ángela Aguilar at the Latin Grammy Awards
The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards, where hundreds of artists were recognized for their incredible careers, took place over the weekend. There were many surprises at the event, including the presentation of Pepe Aguilar’s daughter, according to Univisión.
Ángela appeared on the red carpet of the event wearing an iconic cobalt blue suit. Her hair was up and she wore light, a neutral makeup with her signature bold red lips. Filed Under: Ángela Aguilar Latin Grammy Awards
Ángela Aguilar showed off her assets!
Despite the fact that the Dime como quieres singer decided not to wear a dress and opted instead for a pantsuit, the artist drew everyone’s attention with her plunging neckline. She talked about how she chose her look.
“I decided to dress super comfortable and it was cold so I said ‘suit’. We decided to make this piece especially for the Latin Grammys and with my Mexican album, what better way to celebrate it with hearts,” she said in a video shared by Primer Impacto. As expected, not all people reacted in the best way: “She looks like a boy.” “I don’t like it.” “She looks very arrogant.” “You look beautiful, but you’re still too young to be showing off breasts,” said some social media users. (WATCH VIDEO) Filed Under: Ángela Aguilar Latin Grammy Awards
After 3 years, she steps back on the Latin Grammys stage
It took three years for Angela Aguilar to appear again at the Latin Grammys. Let’s remember when Pepe Aguilar’s daughter gave an incredible performance in 2019, singing La Llorona, wearing an iconic dress with Mexican colors, very representative of the country. Yahoo! released the video of her performance.
Now, the 19-year-old appeared dressed in a different look on stage, performing the song En Realidad. She wore a sequined western look and her backup dancers wore cowboy hats. Filed Under: Ángela Aguilar Latin Grammy Awards