Ángela Aguilar wore a racy look to the Latin Grammy Awards (VIDEO)

Ángela Aguilar’s sexy Latin Grammy Awards look.

Pepe Aguilar’s daughter gave an incredible performance.

Three years later, Ángela triumphs on the awards stage.

It is well known that the young regional Mexican artist has become one of the most important faces of this musical genre. She has captivated her fans and already won dozens of awards.

In addition to her great voice, Ángela is known her iconic style. Recently, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter left many speechless with her sexy look at the Latin Grammys over the weekend. Check out the gorgeous photos!

Ángela Aguilar at the Latin Grammy Awards

The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards, where hundreds of artists were recognized for their incredible careers, took place over the weekend. There were many surprises at the event, including the presentation of Pepe Aguilar’s daughter, according to Univisión.

Ángela appeared on the red carpet of the event wearing an iconic cobalt blue suit. Her hair was up and she wore light, a neutral makeup with her signature bold red lips. Filed Under: Ángela Aguilar Latin Grammy Awards