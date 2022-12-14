Awards season is just around the corner!

Find out who was nominated for a Golden Globe this year.

Start making your predictions. On Monday, December 12, the nominees for the best in movies and television were announced at the 2023 Golden Globes nomination ceremony. Like every year, this gala kicks off the annual awards season. The gala will be held on January 10. Mexicans are on the list of nominations and some of them have the chance to take the statuette home. However, there is another controversy about the Golden Globes that has people talking.

Does no one care about the Golden Globes anymore? It is clear that the Golden Globes are no longer what they used to be. Known for decades as “the prelude to the Oscars” because they are held so close together and share many nominees, recently the Golden Globes have lost their luster. Above all the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which awards the Golden Globes, has an image problem. The Association has been accused in recent years of a very serious diversity problem among its ranks, in addition to alleged irregularities in its financing. Filed Under: 2023 Golden Globes

Are they unfair to women? One of the biggest controversies that has surrounded the Golden Globes for years is that they often overlook female directors. In 2021, Chinese director Chloé Zhao won the award for best director, making her only the second woman in history to take the award home. Jane Campion was the third female winner in this category in 2022. She and Zhao became the first women to win consecutively. However, there are no women nominated this year. Filed Under: 2023 Golden Globes

2023 Golden Globe nominees: Movies Best Motion Picture (Drama) Archived From: Golden Globes 2023 “Avatar: the way of water” (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Elvis

“The Fabelmans” (The Fabelmans)

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

“Avatar: the way of water” (Avatar: The Way of Water) Elvis “The Fabelmans” (The Fabelmans) Tar Top Gun: Maverick Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical) Babylon

“The spirits of the island” (The Banshees of Inisherin)

“Everything everywhere at the same time” (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (also “Knives in the Back: The Glass Onion Mystery”, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Triangle of Sadness

Babylon “The spirits of the island” (The Banshees of Inisherin) “Everything everywhere at the same time” (Everything Everywhere All at Once) “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (also “Knives in the Back: The Glass Onion Mystery”, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) Triangle of Sadness Best Actress in a Drama Cate Blanchett–Tar

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Viola Davis – “The Woman King” (The Woman King)

Ana de Armas – “Rubia” (Blonde)

Michelle Williams – “Los Fabelmans” (The Fabelmans)

Cate Blanchett–Tar Olivia Colman – Empire of Light Viola Davis – “The Woman King” (The Woman King) Ana de Armas – “Rubia” (Blonde) Michelle Williams – “Los Fabelmans” (The Fabelmans) Best Drama Actor Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Austin Butler – Elvis Brendan Fraser – The Whale Hugh Jackman – The Son Bill Nighy – Living Jeremy Pope – The Inspection Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Lesley Manville – “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Menu” (The Menu)

Emma Thompson – “Good Luck To You, Big Leo”

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Lesley Manville – “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) Margot Robbie – Babylon Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Menu” (The Menu) Emma Thompson – “Good Luck To You, Big Leo” Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (also “Knives in the Back: The Glass Onion Mystery”, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Adam Driver – “Background Noise” (White Noise)

Colin Farrell – “The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ralph Fiennes – “The Menu” (The Menu)

Diego Calva – Babylon Daniel Craig – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (also “Knives in the Back: The Glass Onion Mystery”, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) Adam Driver – “Background Noise” (White Noise) Colin Farrell – “The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin) Ralph Fiennes – “The Menu” (The Menu) Best Supporting Actress Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Kerry Condon – “The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – “She Said” (She Said)

Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) Kerry Condon – “The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin) Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness Carey Mulligan – “She Said” (She Said) Best Supporting Actor Brendan Gleeson – “The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan – “The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brad Pitt–Babylon

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Eddie Redmayne – “The Angel of Death” (The Good Nurse)

Brendan Gleeson – “The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin) Barry Keoghan – “The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin) Brad Pitt–Babylon Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Eddie Redmayne – “The Angel of Death” (The Good Nurse) best director James Cameron – “Avatar: the way of water” (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Baz Luhrman – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – “The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Steven Spielberg – “The Fabelmans” (The Fabelmans)

James Cameron – “Avatar: the way of water” (Avatar: The Way of Water) Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Baz Luhrman – Elvis Martin McDonagh – “The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin) Steven Spielberg – “The Fabelmans” (The Fabelmans) Best screenplay Todd Field–Tar. Archived Under: Golden Globes 2023

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Martin McDonagh – “The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Sarah Polley – “Ellas hablan” (Women Talking)

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – “The Fabelmans” (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field–Tar. Archived Under: Golden Globes 2023 Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Martin McDonagh – “The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin) Sarah Polley – “Ellas hablan” (Women Talking) Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – “The Fabelmans” (The Fabelmans) best animated film “Pinocchio” (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

inu-oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)

“Red” (Turning Red)

“Pinocchio” (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) inu-oh Marcel the Shell with Shoes On “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish) “Red” (Turning Red) Best Foreign Language Film “All Quiet on the Front” (Im Westen nichts Neues) – Germany

“Argentina, 1985” – Argentina

Close – Belgium/France/Netherlands

Decision to Leave (Heeojil gyeolsim) – South Korea. Archived Under: Golden Globes 2023

RRR – India

“All Quiet on the Front” (Im Westen nichts Neues) – Germany “Argentina, 1985” – Argentina Close – Belgium/France/Netherlands Decision to Leave (Heeojil gyeolsim) – South Korea. Archived Under: Golden Globes 2023 RRR – India Best Original Screenplay Carter Burwell – “The spirits of the island” (The Banshees of Inisherin). Archived Under: Golden Globes 2023

Alexandre Desplat – “Pinocchio” (Pinocchio)

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “They speak” (Women Talking)

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – “The Fabelmans” (The Fabelmans)

Carter Burwell – “The spirits of the island” (The Banshees of Inisherin). Archived Under: Golden Globes 2023 Alexandre Desplat – “Pinocchio” (Pinocchio) Hildur Guðnadóttir – “They speak” (Women Talking) Justin Hurwitz – Babylon John Williams – “The Fabelmans” (The Fabelmans) Best songCarolina – “The Wild Girl” (Where the Crawdads sing)- Taylor Swift

Ciao Papa – “Pinocchio” (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) – Music: Alexandre Desplat, lyrics: Roeban Katz and Guillermo del Toro

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick – Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice

Lift Me Up – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) – Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson

Naatu Naatu – RRR -MM Keeravani, Music: Kala Bhairava, Lyrics: Rahul Sipligunj Archived From: Golden Globes 2023

2023 Golden Globe nominees: Television Best television series (drama). Archived Under: Golden Globes 2023 Better Call Saul

The Crown

“The house of the dragon” (House of the Dragon)

ozark

severance

Better Call Saul The Crown “The house of the dragon” (House of the Dragon) ozark severance Choice TV Actress (Drama) Emma D’Arcy – “The House of the Dragon” (House of the Dragon)

Laura Linney–Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya – Euphoria

Emma D’Arcy – “The House of the Dragon” (House of the Dragon) Laura Linney–Ozark Imelda Staunton – The Crown Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily Zendaya – Euphoria Best TV Actor (Drama) Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Kevin Costner–Yellowstone

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul. Archived Under: Golden Globes 2023

Adam Scott–Severance

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man Kevin Costner–Yellowstone Diego Luna – Andor Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul. Archived Under: Golden Globes 2023 Adam Scott–Severance Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Merlina” or “Wednesday” (Wednesday)

Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks “Only Murders in the Building” “Merlina” or “Wednesday” (Wednesday) Best TV Actress (Musical or Comedy) Fifth Brunson–Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jenna Ortega – “Merlina” or “Wednesday” (Wednesday)

Jean Smart – Hacks

Fifth Brunson–Abbott Elementary Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant Selena Gomez – “Only Murders in the Building” Jenna Ortega – “Merlina” or “Wednesday” (Wednesday) Jean Smart – Hacks Best Television Actor (Comedy or Musical) Donald Glover–Atlanta

Bill Hader–Barry

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Donald Glover–Atlanta Bill Hader–Barry Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building” Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building” Jeremy Allen White – The Bear Best Miniseries or Movie Made for Television “Locked up with the devil” (Black Bird)

“DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

“Locked up with the devil” (Black Bird) “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) The Dropout Pam & Tommy The White Lotus Best Actress in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna” (Inventing Anna)

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts–Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna” (Inventing Anna) Lily James – Pam & Tommy Julia Roberts–Gaslit Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout Best Actor in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television Taron Egerton – “Locked Up with the Devil” (Black Bird)

Colin Firth – “The Staircase” (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters – “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Taron Egerton – “Locked Up with the Devil” (Black Bird) Colin Firth – “The Staircase” (The Staircase) Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven Evan Peters – “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy Best Supporting Actress on TV Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – “Toby’s New Life” (Fleishman is in Trouble)

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash – “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus Claire Danes – “Toby’s New Life” (Fleishman is in Trouble) Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven Niecy Nash – “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus Best TV Actor F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – “The Patient”

Paul Walter Hauser – “Locked in with the Devil” (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins – “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus Domhnall Gleeson – “The Patient” Paul Walter Hauser – “Locked in with the Devil” (Black Bird) Richard Jenkins – “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy Best Supporting Actress on TV Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hanna Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner–Ozark

Janelle James–Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph–Abbott Elementary

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown Hanna Einbinder – Hacks Julia Garner–Ozark Janelle James–Abbott Elementary Sheryl Lee Ralph–Abbott Elementary Best Supporting Actor on TVJohn Lithgow – The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

John Turturro–Severance

Tyler James Williams–Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler-Barry. Filed Under: Golden Globes 2023 Filed Under: Golden Globes 2023