Here are the 2023 Golden Globe nominees!
Awards season is just around the corner! Find out who was nominated for a Golden Globe this year. Start making your predictions.
On Monday, December 12, the nominees for the best in movies and television were announced at the 2023 Golden Globes nomination ceremony. Like every year, this gala kicks off the annual awards season.
The gala will be held on January 10. Mexicans are on the list of nominations and some of them have the chance to take the statuette home. However, there is another controversy about the Golden Globes that has people talking.
Does no one care about the Golden Globes anymore?
It is clear that the Golden Globes are no longer what they used to be. Known for decades as “the prelude to the Oscars” because they are held so close together and share many nominees, recently the Golden Globes have lost their luster.
Above all the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which awards the Golden Globes, has an image problem. The Association has been accused in recent years of a very serious diversity problem among its ranks, in addition to alleged irregularities in its financing.
Are they unfair to women?
One of the biggest controversies that has surrounded the Golden Globes for years is that they often overlook female directors. In 2021, Chinese director Chloé Zhao won the award for best director, making her only the second woman in history to take the award home.
Jane Campion was the third female winner in this category in 2022. She and Zhao became the first women to win consecutively. However, there are no women nominated this year.
2023 Golden Globe nominees: Movies
- Best Motion Picture (Drama) "Avatar: the way of water" (Avatar: The Way of Water)
Elvis
“The Fabelmans” (The Fabelmans)
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
- Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)Babylon
“The spirits of the island” (The Banshees of Inisherin)
“Everything everywhere at the same time” (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (also “Knives in the Back: The Glass Onion Mystery”, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
Triangle of Sadness
- Best Actress in a DramaCate Blanchett–Tar
Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
Viola Davis – “The Woman King” (The Woman King)
Ana de Armas – “Rubia” (Blonde)
Michelle Williams – “Los Fabelmans” (The Fabelmans)
- Best Drama ActorAustin Butler – Elvis
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Hugh Jackman – The Son
Bill Nighy – Living
Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
- Best Actress in a Musical or ComedyLesley Manville – “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Menu” (The Menu)
Emma Thompson – “Good Luck To You, Big Leo”
Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
- Best Actor in a Comedy or MusicalDiego Calva – Babylon
Daniel Craig – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (also “Knives in the Back: The Glass Onion Mystery”, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
Adam Driver – “Background Noise” (White Noise)
Colin Farrell – “The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ralph Fiennes – “The Menu” (The Menu)
- Best Supporting ActressAngela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Kerry Condon – “The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan – “She Said” (She Said)
- Best Supporting ActorBrendan Gleeson – “The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Barry Keoghan – “The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brad Pitt–Babylon
Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
Eddie Redmayne – “The Angel of Death” (The Good Nurse)
- best directorJames Cameron – “Avatar: the way of water” (Avatar: The Way of Water)
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
Baz Luhrman – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – “The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Steven Spielberg – “The Fabelmans” (The Fabelmans)
- Best screenplay Todd Field–Tar.
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
Martin McDonagh – “The Spirits of the Island” (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Sarah Polley – “Ellas hablan” (Women Talking)
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – “The Fabelmans” (The Fabelmans)
- best animated film“Pinocchio” (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
inu-oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)
“Red” (Turning Red)
- Best Foreign Language Film“All Quiet on the Front” (Im Westen nichts Neues) – Germany
“Argentina, 1985” – Argentina
Close – Belgium/France/Netherlands
Decision to Leave (Heeojil gyeolsim) – South Korea.
RRR – India
- Best Original Screenplay Carter Burwell – "The spirits of the island" (The Banshees of Inisherin).
Alexandre Desplat – “Pinocchio” (Pinocchio)
Hildur Guðnadóttir – “They speak” (Women Talking)
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – “The Fabelmans” (The Fabelmans)
- Best songCarolina – “The Wild Girl” (Where the Crawdads sing)- Taylor Swift
Ciao Papa – “Pinocchio” (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) – Music: Alexandre Desplat, lyrics: Roeban Katz and Guillermo del Toro
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick – Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice
Lift Me Up – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) – Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson
Naatu Naatu – RRR -MM Keeravani, Music: Kala Bhairava, Lyrics: Rahul Sipligunj
2023 Golden Globe nominees: Television
- Best television series (drama). Better Call Saul
The Crown
“The house of the dragon” (House of the Dragon)
ozark
severance
- Choice TV Actress (Drama)Emma D’Arcy – “The House of the Dragon” (House of the Dragon)
Laura Linney–Ozark
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
Zendaya – Euphoria
- Best TV Actor (Drama)Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Kevin Costner–Yellowstone
Diego Luna – Andor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul.
Adam Scott–Severance
- Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Merlina” or “Wednesday” (Wednesday)
- Best TV Actress (Musical or Comedy)Fifth Brunson–Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez – “Only Murders in the Building”
Jenna Ortega – “Merlina” or “Wednesday” (Wednesday)
Jean Smart – Hacks
- Best Television Actor (Comedy or Musical)Donald Glover–Atlanta
Bill Hader–Barry
Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
- Best Miniseries or Movie Made for Television“Locked up with the devil” (Black Bird)
“DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
- Best Actress in a Miniseries or Movie Made for TelevisionJessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna” (Inventing Anna)
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts–Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
- Best Actor in a Miniseries or Movie Made for TelevisionTaron Egerton – “Locked Up with the Devil” (Black Bird)
Colin Firth – “The Staircase” (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters – “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
- Best Supporting Actress on TVJennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Claire Danes – “Toby’s New Life” (Fleishman is in Trouble)
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash – “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
- Best TV ActorF. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson – “The Patient”
Paul Walter Hauser – “Locked in with the Devil” (Black Bird)
Richard Jenkins – “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
- Best Supporting Actress on TVElizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Hanna Einbinder – Hacks
Julia Garner–Ozark
Janelle James–Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph–Abbott Elementary
- Best Supporting Actor on TVJohn Lithgow – The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
John Turturro–Severance
Tyler James Williams–Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler-Barry.