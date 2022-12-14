Cardi B removes 95% of her butt injections and issues a warning!
Cardi B removed 95% of her butt injections. She has a warning about BBLs and biopolymers. She talked about it on Instagram live.
Rapper Cardi B opened up to her more than 145 million followers on an Instagram live confessing that she had her butt injections removed. She has been open about several cosmetic procedures she had after the birth of her daughter.
Cardi B talked about having removed 95% of the biopolymers she had in her butt, reversing an earlier procedure. But why did she make the drastic decision? The rapper discussed it in the same video.
Cardi B describes having her butt injections removed!
“In August I had surgery and removed 95% of my biopolymers… They are injections in the ass. It was a really crazy process,” she said in the live video, according to El País. The rapper was an exotic dancer before her success in the music industry.
In the live broadcast, the rapper recalled her past as a stripper, which she began doing the age of 20, and said that it allowed her to pay for the surgery. Years later, she decided to reverse the potentially unhealthy procedure.
10 years after her butt implants!
Carb B said that, working in a strip club made her insecure about her body and she was encouraged to have a bigger butt and breasts, so she decided to have surgery. Now, at 30 years old, she decided to remove her butt injections.
Cardi B said that working at the strip club increased her insecurities and body dysmorphia. “I felt insecure, I felt like I was in high school again,” declared the singer.
Cardi B has a warning about BBLs!
In addition to talking about why she got the butt injections she also wants to raise awareness and issued a serious and unexpected warning to her followers about getting butt implants.
“All I am going to say is that if you are young, if you are 19, 20, 21 years old, and you look too skinny, and you’re like ‘ OMG I don’t have enough fat to put on my ass’; do not resort to injections,” concluded the I Like It singer, according to El País.
What are the risks of a butt lift or gluteoplasty?
The number of people opting to get a bigger butt with procedures like the one the popular rapper underwent has increased in recent years. However, it is one of the riskiest aesthetic procedures, with a high rate of death, according to CNN.
“The procedure involves taking fat from unwanted areas of the body and transplanting it to the buttocks to enlarge it,” the CNN reported. A mistake in the process could result in a “fat embolism,” which could lead to a stroke.