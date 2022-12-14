Cardi B removes 95% of her butt injections and issues a warning!

Cardi B removed 95% of her butt injections.

She has a warning about BBLs.

She talked about it on Instagram live.

Rapper Cardi B opened up to her more than 145 million followers on an Instagram live confessing that she had her butt injections removed. She has been open about several cosmetic procedures she had after the birth of her daughter.

Cardi B talked about having removed 95% of the biopolymers she had in her butt, reversing an earlier procedure. But why did she make the drastic decision? The rapper discussed it in the same video.

Cardi B describes having her butt injections removed!

“In August I had surgery and removed 95% of my biopolymers… They are injections in the ass. It was a really crazy process,” she said in the live video, according to El País. The rapper was an exotic dancer before her success in the music industry.

In the live broadcast, the rapper recalled her past as a stripper, which she began doing the age of 20, and said that it allowed her to pay for the surgery. Years later, she decided to reverse the potentially unhealthy procedure.