What did people think about Adamari’s reaction? Adamari López attacks Piqué’s girlfriend: We are not very used to seeing the Telemundo Chaparrita exploding at someone in the middle of a live broadcast. Adamari is not exactly a confrontational person. However, this occasion was the exception. People had both positive and negative comments about the statements Adamari made regarding Clara Chía, Piqué’s current girlfriend. Adamari López decided to talk about their relationship on Hoy Día. However, she was particularly angry. Let’s see what happened! Adamari López attacks Piqué’s girlfriend Clara Chía In case you haven’t heard yet, Shakira and Pique’s 12-year relationship ended in the middle of this year. After their breakup was announced, rumors began circulate that the soccer player allegedly cheated on the Latin superstar. Although this rumor has not been confirmed, many people have criticized Clara Chia Marti, Piqué’s current girlfriend, accusing her of stealing him from Shakira. Adamari López was no exception, as she took the opportunity to attack the young woman. Filed Under: Adamari López lashes out at Piqué’s girlfriend

Adamari lashed out at Piqué’s girlfriend Adamari López monopolized the cameras of Hoy Día to give her opinion about what happened between Shakira and Piqué. She seemed angry and didn’t hold back. “She knew he was in a relationship, she could have waited or not have agreed to go out with him, instead of agreeing to go out with a man who had a 12-year relationship with a woman,” Adamari López said on Hoy Día. Filed as: Adamari López lashes out at Piqué’s girlfriend

“She has no principles” However, she didn’t stop there after the other hosts pointed out that it is not only the woman who is to blame, but also the man. Adamari López shot back: “I am not saying that he is okay, but neither is she. A woman who enters into a relationship knowing that he has a relationship with another woman, is not a husband stealer but it is wrong. She is a woman who has no principles either.” The video was shared on Instagram by La Lengua TV. Filed Under: Adamari López lashes out at Piqué’s girlfriend

DOES ADAMARI IDENTIFY WITH SHAKIRA? There are rumors that Adamari’s breakup with Toni Costa had to do with another woman. Some say that Toni’s current girlfriend was the reason for their split. And although Adamari has never confirmed that this is true, many people think that she identifies with what happened to Shakira and that is why she reacted so strongly. “Totally agree with Adamari. It seems that the Mexican (Evelyn) sins in the same way as Clara. Messing with a married man or one who is in a relationship is not having principles.” “We know that Ada is throwing away her little anger.” “Totally agree with her.” “They are both shameless,” are some opinions that can be read in the video (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CLIP). Filed Under: Adamari López lashes out at Piqué’s girlfriend