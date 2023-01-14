Nashia Aguilar discusses going to school with El Chapo’s children.

How she revealed the details.

Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest unleashed a wave of violence.

Televisa actress Nashia Aguilar reveals that she went to school with El Chapo’s children. The arrest of Ovidio Guzmán sparked chaos and a wave of violence throughout Mexico. In Sinaloa, several confrontations broke out causing schools and businesses to close until everything calmed down.

Now, many secrets have come to light about El Chapo Guzmán’s son because after his arrest various celebrities have revealed details that many did not know about the most infamous capo in Mexico’s children.

Nashia Aguilar reveals that she knew El Chapo’s children

A Televisa actress, known for her role in the soap opera Atrévete a soñar, recently revealed in an interview that she studied at the same school as Joaquín Guzmán Loera’s daughter.

Her brother was also in the same school as the children of the world's most infamous capo. In a 2019 interview with Mexican journalist Adela Micha, she revealed this information.