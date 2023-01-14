Televisa actress reveals that she went to school with El Chapo Guzmán’s children (VIDEO)
Nashia Aguilar discusses going to school with El Chapo's children. How she revealed the details. Ovidio Guzmán's arrest unleashed a wave of violence.
Televisa actress Nashia Aguilar reveals that she went to school with El Chapo’s children. The arrest of Ovidio Guzmán sparked chaos and a wave of violence throughout Mexico. In Sinaloa, several confrontations broke out causing schools and businesses to close until everything calmed down.
Now, many secrets have come to light about El Chapo Guzmán’s son because after his arrest various celebrities have revealed details that many did not know about the most infamous capo in Mexico’s children.
Nashia Aguilar reveals that she knew El Chapo’s children
A Televisa actress, known for her role in the soap opera Atrévete a soñar, recently revealed in an interview that she studied at the same school as Joaquín Guzmán Loera’s daughter.
Her brother was also in the same school as the children of the world’s most infamous capo. In a 2019 interview with Mexican journalist Adela Micha, she revealed this information. Filed Under: Nashia Aguilar went to school with El Chapo’s son
What Nashia Aguilar said
In 2019 Nashla Aguilar told Adela Micha. “I studied with El Chapo’s daughter, that is real, but we were quite young; She went to my school while his son studied with my brother. It should be noted that the Mexican actress never specified whether the son was Ovidio Guzman.
Although the conversation was flowing as smoothly as possible, Nashla Aguilar chose not to give many more details saying that, despite the fact that they got along well and went to the same school, they were never really friends. “Not so much, we were about six years old, super young, but really cute, we were really young,” she told the program La Saga. Filed Under: Televisa actress reveals that she studied with the sons of El Chapo