Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Georgia man wanted for strangling pregnant mother Juana José

Georgia man wanted for strangling pregnant mother Juana José

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Buscan al asesino de Juana José, una hispana que estaba embarazada cuando fue estrangulada
  • A 20-year-old man is wanted by the police for homicide.
  • The incident occurred in Gainesville, Georgia.
  • Pregnant mother Juana José and her unborn child were killed.

Authorities in Georgia are working against the clock as Monday the Gainesville city police ordered the arrest of a Hispanic man accused of strangling a young pregnant Latina mother.

Max Rocael Calel Sanic, 20 years old, is a resident of Gainesville, where the terrible crime occurred.

Juana José’s accused murderer is wanted by police

The murderer of the Hispanic mother faces charges related to homicide
PHOTO: Courtesy MundoNow

The alleged criminal faces several charges, including intentional homicide and feticide for the death of Juana José, 22, and the son she was carrying.

The news was released in a statement in which the officer stressed that the subject was “related” to the victim and that the crime occurred on January 29 at 4,180 Cooley Drive.

The Hispanic mother’s unborn child also died

The Hispanic mother was pregnant, the child in her womb also died
PHOTO: Courtesy MundoNow

“Due to the nature of the call and the suspicious nature surrounding this death, detectives began investigating the case,” police said. An autopsy of Juana José was ordered, which revealed a macabre result, the mother had died of strangulation.

“Unfortunately, the son in José’s womb died as a result of the murder,” said the policewoman. Authorities urgently request that anyone who has information about Max Rocael Calel Sanic contact them immediately or call 911.

Etiquetas: ,
National
Crime
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
Buscan al asesino de Juana José, una hispana que estaba embarazada cuando fue estrangulada

Georgia man wanted for strangling pregnant mother Juana José
Youtuber es estrangulada hasta la muerte por su padre para "salvar su honor"

Iraqi YouTuber is strangled to death by her father in “honor killing”
Autopsia Héctor Beltrán Leyva

What did dangerous capo Héctor Beltrán Leyva’s autopsy show?
Exhiben a agente de Oficina de Aduanas en EEUU por retirar visas a mexicanas para seducirlas

A Border Patrol agent in the US used information from Mexican womens’ visas to seduce them

Texas woman arrested for killing her best friend and stealing her baby