Georgia man wanted for strangling pregnant mother Juana José
A 20-year-old man is wanted by the police for a homicide in Gainesville, Georgia. Pregnant mother Juana José and her unborn child were killed.
Authorities in Georgia are working against the clock as Monday the Gainesville city police ordered the arrest of a Hispanic man accused of strangling a young pregnant Latina mother.
Max Rocael Calel Sanic, 20 years old, is a resident of Gainesville, where the terrible crime occurred.
Juana José’s accused murderer is wanted by police
The alleged criminal faces several charges, including intentional homicide and feticide for the death of Juana José, 22, and the son she was carrying.
The news was released in a statement in which the officer stressed that the subject was “related” to the victim and that the crime occurred on January 29 at 4,180 Cooley Drive.
The Hispanic mother’s unborn child also died
“Due to the nature of the call and the suspicious nature surrounding this death, detectives began investigating the case,” police said. An autopsy of Juana José was ordered, which revealed a macabre result, the mother had died of strangulation.
“Unfortunately, the son in José’s womb died as a result of the murder,” said the policewoman. Authorities urgently request that anyone who has information about Max Rocael Calel Sanic contact them immediately or call 911.