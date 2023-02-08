A 20-year-old man is wanted by the police for homicide.

The incident occurred in Gainesville, Georgia.

Pregnant mother Juana José and her unborn child were killed.

Authorities in Georgia are working against the clock as Monday the Gainesville city police ordered the arrest of a Hispanic man accused of strangling a young pregnant Latina mother.

Max Rocael Calel Sanic, 20 years old, is a resident of Gainesville, where the terrible crime occurred.

The alleged criminal faces several charges, including intentional homicide and feticide for the death of Juana José, 22, and the son she was carrying.

The news was released in a statement in which the officer stressed that the subject was “related” to the victim and that the crime occurred on January 29 at 4,180 Cooley Drive.