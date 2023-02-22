Yankees pitcher Cory Lidle was killed in a plane crash.

He died four days after the season ended in 2006.

Video of the fiery crash was shown on television.

One of the most surprising deaths in the world of sports was that of Yankees pitcher Cory Lidle. In 2006, the player, also known as “Snacks” was killed in a fiery plane crash.

Shortly after, terrible images of the accident, where the small plane crashed into an Upper East Side apartment building, aired on the news. The Yankees player is affectionately remembered by his fans and family more than 16 years after his tragic death.

CORY LIDLE’S FATAL PLANE CRASH

On October 11, 2006, Cory Lidle was flying a small plane over the Upper East Side of Manhattan, when something caused him to crash into a 42-story building. At that time, they declared that Lidle was with his flight instructor and both were killed.

“A single-engine plane carrying the Yankees pitcher Cory Lidle smashed into a 42-story building on the Upper East Side yesterday, killing Mr. Lidle and his flight instructor,” The New York Times reported in 2006.