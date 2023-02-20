Hispanic baseball player Alex Herrera dies.

The former Detroit Tigers pitcher died at 43 of a heart attack.

“I am very sorry for this news.”

Former MLB player Alex Herrera dies. The bad news continues in February, since the death of an athlete who played in the MLB has been reported. Venezuelan pitcher Alex José Herrera died on Thursday, February 16 in Caracas.

Herrera passed away at the age of 43 due to a sudden heart attack, after fighting for at least two months with a heart condition that was diagnosed at the Hospital de Clínicas Caracas. The news of his death was released on social media.

Venezuelan baseball player Alex Herrera dies

Venezuelan baseball teams posted about Alex Herrera’s death on social media, including Leones del Caracas, Caribes de Anzoátegui and Tigres de Aragua. The teams mourned the terrible and surprising death of the athlete who shone in the MLB.

Herrera was diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm and aortic dissection, which is defined as a balloon-like bulge that occurs in the aorta. In his case, the dissection was on the wall of the main artery that carried blood out of heart. He needed surgery that he was unable to get due to financial issues, according to El Nacional.