Former MLB player Alex Herrera dies at 43
Hispanic baseball player Alex Herrera dies. The former Detroit Tigers pitcher died at 43 of a heart attack. "I am very sorry for this news."
Former MLB player Alex Herrera dies. The bad news continues in February, since the death of an athlete who played in the MLB has been reported. Venezuelan pitcher Alex José Herrera died on Thursday, February 16 in Caracas.
Herrera passed away at the age of 43 due to a sudden heart attack, after fighting for at least two months with a heart condition that was diagnosed at the Hospital de Clínicas Caracas. The news of his death was released on social media.
Venezuelan baseball teams posted about Alex Herrera’s death on social media, including Leones del Caracas, Caribes de Anzoátegui and Tigres de Aragua. The teams mourned the terrible and surprising death of the athlete who shone in the MLB.
Herrera was diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm and aortic dissection, which is defined as a balloon-like bulge that occurs in the aorta. In his case, the dissection was on the wall of the main artery that carried blood out of heart. He needed surgery that he was unable to get due to financial issues, according to El Nacional.
Alex Herrera suffered a heart attack
The Venezuelan player had been fighting heart disease, which was diagnosed at the Hospital de Clínicas Caracas. Journalist Marcos Grunfeld confirmed the baseball player’s death: “I am informed that Alex Herrera, former major league player for the Cleveland Indians, has died. I am very sorry for this news.”
“There are many former baseball players in a difficult situation. I know it’s not new, but it’s worth remembering. Some have found jobs with academies, professional teams, or the MLBPA pension. Others have nowhere to turn in an emergency. Hopefully the Herrera situation teaches a lesson,” Grunfeld said in another tweet.
Mourning Alex Herrera
On social media, some baseball teams shared their pain after Herrera’s death: “From the Caribes de Anzoátegui organization, we deeply regret the death of former tribe pitcher Alex Herrera. We wish him eternal rest, peace to his soul and our condolences to his family and friends. Fly high Alex,” wrote Caribes de Anzoátegui.
“The Caracas BBC organization joins the mourning that seizes Venezuelan baseball due to the death of former major league player Alex Herrera. He played 17 seasons in the LVBP, one of them with the Leones uniform. We send our condolences to his family and friends. Peace to his soul.”
Herrera’s career in the MLB
Alex Herrera had an outstanding career, debuting in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) at age 19. He won various awards such as Reliever of the Year in the 2001-2002 season. He was also Pitcher of the Year in the 2007-2008 season.
His career took an important leap when he reached the Major Leagues in the United States with the Cleveland Indians team in 2002 and 2003. During his career he allowed only 10 hits and eight walks, struck out 11 batters with a 9.00 ERA in 12 innings, according to El Cooperante.