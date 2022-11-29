Julión Álvarez gave his opinion about Grupo Firme.

The Mexican group was booed at Monday Night Football.

Eduin Caz also responded. A couple of days ago, the unexpected reaction of the spectators at Monday Night Football at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City to Grupo Firme went viral. Now, Julión Álvarez speaks about the group being booed. El Heraldo shared a video of the No me idas perdón singer responding after learning what had happened to his guild-mates and friends, Grupo Firme, during their halftime show at the NFL game in Mexico. Julión Álvarez on Grupo Firme being booed at Monday Night Football Julión was at a press conference when he was asked about what happened with the group from Tijuana and he replied: “There could be reasons for booing, unfortunately when there is fame, success and so many achievements it is easy for the public to make that and do some damage to someone.” Given the singer’s comments, it was undoubtedly clear that, despite not seeing each other often, the support between colleagues in the music industry is stronger than ever. It also demonstrates the brotherhood that can be created between soloists, bands, or regional Mexican groups.

Eduin Caz: “A night full of surprises and learning” El Financiero highlights that the vocalist of Grupo Fime, Eduin Caz, has already spoken about the embarrassing moment when he was booed during the NFL Monday Night Football halftime show in Mexico. “A night full of surprises and learning that took me yesterday at Monday Night Football to which I congratulate my friends @49ers for the victory. I thank with all my heart those who sang and yelled positive things at us and those who didn’t, well, what can I tell you? We know that not everybody likes us,” wrote the singer.

“We are happy to be pioneers in this” “It is difficult to open a gap because you are going to find stones on the road but whoever is afraid of dying should not be born,” said the leader of the group, whose performances at the Foro Sol were sold out all a few months ago. “We are happy to be pioneers in this and we are happy because I know that at the end of the day with the public we will fill the stadium when they want. PS: GET OVER ME,” concluded the leader of the band.

The news that Grupo Firme would play during the show had a mixed reception Medio Tiempo reported that the news that Grupo Firme would play during the NFL halftime show in Mexico had gotten a mixed reception since it was announced. However, no one anticipated there would be such a hostile response from the public. The musicians had to endure booing and whistling, among other things. Sill, the group seems to have enjoyed the game, where Eduin Caz, their vocalist, stated that they are friends with players from the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals. This is because they have had the opportunity to play in various stadiums in the US. Click here to see Julión Álvarez speak about Grupo Firme being booed. With information from El Heraldo and El Financiero.