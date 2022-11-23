Grupo Firme was booed by spectators.

They were performing during the NFL halftime show.

The game between the Cardinals and the 49ers took place in Mexico City.

Without a doubt, the regional Mexican band Grupo Firme has distinguished itself by breaking records, filling stadiums and even crossing borders with its music. However, they faced what would be their most difficult audience. Grupo Firme was booed during NFL Monday Night Football’s halftime show.

Diario Récord reported there was plenty of applause during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. Emotions were high because Azteca Stadium was the venue for the game.

Grupo Firme performed at the halftime show

However, when it was time for the Monday Night Football halftime show and Grupo Firme’s performance, Tiajuana natives didn’t respond as they’d hoped.

Several videos posted on social media show the audience. A large number of people captured the “embarrassing” moment experienced by the Ya supérame and Qué importa singers.