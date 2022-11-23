Grupo Firme is booed during NFL Monday Night Football’s halftime show (VIDEO)
The Mexican group was booed by spectators. They were performing at the halftime show. The game between the Cardinals and the 49ers was in Mexico City.
- Grupo Firme was booed by spectators.
- They were performing during the NFL halftime show.
- The game between the Cardinals and the 49ers took place in Mexico City.
Without a doubt, the regional Mexican band Grupo Firme has distinguished itself by breaking records, filling stadiums and even crossing borders with its music. However, they faced what would be their most difficult audience. Grupo Firme was booed during NFL Monday Night Football’s halftime show.
Diario Récord reported there was plenty of applause during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. Emotions were high because Azteca Stadium was the venue for the game.
Grupo Firme performed at the halftime show
However, when it was time for the Monday Night Football halftime show and Grupo Firme’s performance, Tiajuana natives didn’t respond as they’d hoped.
Several videos posted on social media show the audience. A large number of people captured the “embarrassing” moment experienced by the Ya supérame and Qué importa singers.
Grupo Firme is booed at NFL Monday Night Football halftime show
According to a TikTok video, you can see and listen to the large number of people who were dissatisfied with Firme’s performance on Monday night.
In the video, just a few seconds were enough to confirm that after NFL master of ceremonies introduced Grupo Firme, the venue was filled with boos and mockery of the popular Mexican group.
What people on social media think about the crowd’s response
Finally, a large number of social media users commented on the videos of the crowd booing Grupo Firme.
“It’s the worst thing the NFL could do.” “The organizers think that all Mexicans like that music.” “It was obvious, the public that went to that stadium has other tastes and interests.” “It just wasn’t their target.“ “It was an NFL game, not a jaripeo.“ “Of course that would happen, people from another level attend these events,” to highlight some of the hundreds of comments from users. With information from: Daily Record, El Informador and Aristegui News. Click here to see how Grupo Firme is booed at the NFL Monday Night Football halftime show.