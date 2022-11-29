Actress Gina Romand is in a delicate state.

Her son announced the news on social media.

“Your prayers are appreciated,” said the actress’s son. Actress Gina Romand is back in the hospital and her son, Gabriel Varela, announced the news and declared that she was “quite delicate” although he did not disclose the reason why she was hospitalized. The 84-year-old Cuban-Mexican actress had already been hospitalized in the past due to a heart attack. In 2020, the actress had another health scare and her family asked for prayers then too, according to TV Notas. On this occasion, Gina Romand’s son received several comments wishing his mother a speedy recovery. PRAYERS FOR GINA ROMAND Georgina García y Tamargo, better known as Gina Romand, is on the verge of death, according to actor and producer Gabriel Varela, who is her son. In his Instagram post, Valera asked for prayers for the health of his mother, who was hospitalized again. The actor pointed out his mother’s strength and he quickly received a surprising response from internet users. They expressed their affection for Gina Romand, who was part of countless films in Mexican cinema, according to Infobae. At the moment, no more information has been given.

What did Gabriel Valera say? In the social media post, the actor and producer stressed that Gina Romand was “on the verge of death” in the hospital. Gabriel Varela said that he knows that his mother’s strength and desire to continue living will help her recover. “My beautiful mother, the one who I love most in the world, today is on the verge of death, in a hospital. I know that her strength and desire to live will be able to move her forward. Your prayers and good wishes are appreciated,” Gabriel Varela wrote on Twitter, sharing an image of the actress.

“She’s my great treasure” And those were not the only words that he dedicated to his mother, Valera shared the same image on Instagram as on Twitter. On this post, he spoke about the great unity they have as a family and a little more about their Saturday routine, according to People en Español. “Every Saturday, my beautiful blonde, Gina Romand, gets prettier to go out with me. This Saturday will not be like that my mother is in the hospital. She’s my great treasure. I ask for your prayers so that God’s will prevails,” Varela wrote on Instagram.

According to Infobae, this is not the first time that the leading actress has had a health scare. In 2020, she had a heart attack that led her to be hospitalized and fight for her life. At that time, her daughter Gina Varela, answered questions and explained how her mother was doing. "A week ago my father died and on Thursday my mother suffered this heart attack. We have had anguishing days," Gina Varela told TV Notes in 2020, according to Infobae. Currently, the reason for Gina's current hospitalization is unknown, so it is expected that more information will be provided in this regard.

Prayer Request Gina Romand: Best Wishes! Various celebrities sent their best wishes for a speedy recovery. Among the messages, journalist Pati Chapoy stands out, as well as Alicia Machado, Maribel Guardia, Rodrigo Vidal, Linet Puente, Arlette Pacheco, among others, who sent her their love and good wishes. "I hug you with love, wishing for her recovery," wrote Pati Chapoy. "My dear Gabriel, everything will be fine, my prayers with you," continued Alicia Machado. "God, accompany his beautiful mother," said Maribel Guardia. "Cheer up and everything positive! All the light and blessings for your mommy," declared Rodrigo Vidal. "Let her get better soon," said Arlette Pacheco.