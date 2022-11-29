Arcangel gets a tattoo in his brother’s honor: How did his brother die?

Rapper Arcangel posts that he underwent hours of anesthesia to get a tattoo in honor of his brother.

Justin Santos died a year ago in a car accident.

His fans were moved by the demonstration of love. Rapper Arcangel posted that he underwent hours of anesthesia to get a tattoo in honor of his brother, Justin Santos, one year after his death. This touched his fans who were moved by the way he showed his love for his deceased brother. Many of Arcangel’s fans were moved to tears when they saw the great love he had for his brother. He wanted to have a remembrance of him on his body which will last forever, a beautiful memory inked onto his skin that he can look at every day. A TRIBUTE TO HIS DECEASED BROTHER Last year Arcangel’s brother was in a fatal car accident and he was killed almost instantly. The news hit him like a ton of bricks, because he wasn’t able to say goodbye. Arcangel posted a video showing that five tattoo artists who participated in this work of art, which took two days and which meant that he underwent several hours of general anesthesia, along with violin music to help him relax. To see the video click here.

WHAT DID ARCANGEL SAY? The singer posted the following: “I already know what it is to get tattooed with pain and I had never done anything that really made sense! One year after the passing of one of the most special people in my life, I decide to share this experience with you! They told me about the best ones and we looked for the best ones @gangatattoo and his entire team took care of this work of art dedicated to my guardian angel JUSTIN.” “I have seen many good and not so good comments! And I respect everyone but it’s my life, my body and my suffering! And more important still. I DESERVE EVERYTHING THAT I CAN PAY FOR WITH MY MONEY I EARNED. All the time I have paid respect and honor to those who have left this world! Imagine what I am capable of doing for the blood of my blood! This is JUSTIN FOREVER until the oxygen runs out. Tomorrow we celebrate your anniversary in style as we will until the end of our days!” Filed Under: Arcangel tattoo brother

HE ENDURED SO MUCH PAIN The artist shared everything involved in getting the tattoo and said the following: “General anesthesia for 4 hours each day, for 2 consecutive days, was the process to get this tattoo in memory of my brother Justin. Everything in the hands of Ganga Tatoo @gangatattoo and his team.” “It is worth crying for who deserves all of your tears! You will always be in my heart my son, brother and friend! I will never stop mentioning you, I will never stop telling the world how much I love you, how much you mean to me, today after 365 days I started writing our book. Keep flying high, down here I will keep making sure that your name never, ever dies! What a great pleasure to be able to call you my blood! I LOVE YOU AND WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER.” Filed Under: Arcangel Tattoo Brother

FROM PAIN TO HONOR “First of all I want to thank @elreycharlie because everything came genuinely from his heart and brother I want you to know that here you will always have someone to count on and to call a friend! Thanks to @_eladiocarrion for making an appointment and walking by our side, to my son @blessd for coming and giving us words of encouragement, and to all of My Town in PUERTO RICO, all of those who unnecessarily made an appointment to support us! And to my beautiful neighborhood how much I love you #LACALMA I breathe LOYALTY for my place!” People were supportive, though some criticized him. The truth is that he did it with all the love in the world, to remember his deceased brother and have a memory of him on his body that he can see every day of his life. With information from Cibercuba, Sportskeeda, and El Universal. Filed Under: Arcangel Tattoo Brother