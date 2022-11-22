Mexican fans in Qatar break into spontaneous Payaso de Rodeo dance (VIDEO)
Mexican fans make their presence known in Qatar. They perform Payaso de Rodeo dance. The Mexican National Team debuts on November 22 against Poland.
Sunday, November 20, the long-awaited World Cup Qatar 2022 started. The host team met the Ecuadorian squad in the first game of the World Cup. The result was not what was expected by the Qatari fans since their team lost the first game.
The result was a controversial two goals to zero, where the referee took the spotlight. Minutes after the start of the match, he annulled a goal from the South American team. In the second half, the fans began to leave the stadium due their team’s poor performance.
There have been days of celebration in Qatar for the long awaited World Cup. Several spectators from different parts of the world have been present to support their teams. The Mexicans make their presence known every four years, and this time was no exception.
Just one day after the Mexican soccer team landed in Doha for Qatar 2022, Mexican fans make noise hours away for their team’s debut at the World Cup. A video is circulating on social media where they surprise everyone.
A massive Payaso de Rodeo
The Mexican presence was immediately felt in Qatar when they organized a massive dance to a well-known song in Mexico. A group of fans of the Aztec team began to dance the Payaso de Rodeo in front of other fans from other countries.
This catchy song by the group Caballo Dorado resounded in the presence of several fans from other countries. You can even see a man in a Brazil shirt joining the crowd to dance. The Mexicans rocked the host country with a massive dance. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE
“A special team there to serve the Mexican fans”
It should be remembered that the Mexican National Team debuts on Tuesday, November 22 against Poland as part of Group C, where the Aztecs are expected to win. Even the Government of Mexico estimates that some 80,000 fans of the country will travel to the World Cup Qatar 2022 to support the National Team.
"The Secreatría de Relaciones Exteriores (SRE) has already structured a special team there to attend to the Mexican fans that go, which we estimate will probably reach up to 80,000 or more Mexicans at the World Cup in Qatar," explained Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard. With information from the Agency Associated Press, TUDN and Joaquin Lopez Doriga.