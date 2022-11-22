Mexican fans make their presence known in Qatar.

They perform the Payaso de Rodeo dance.

The Mexican National Team debuts on November 22 against Poland.

Sunday, November 20, the long-awaited World Cup Qatar 2022 started. The host team met the Ecuadorian squad in the first game of the World Cup. The result was not what was expected by the Qatari fans since their team lost the first game.

The result was a controversial two goals to zero, where the referee took the spotlight. Minutes after the start of the match, he annulled a goal from the South American team. In the second half, the fans began to leave the stadium due their team’s poor performance.

Mexican fans dance the Payaso de Rodeo in Qatar

There have been days of celebration in Qatar for the long awaited World Cup. Several spectators from different parts of the world have been present to support their teams. The Mexicans make their presence known every four years, and this time was no exception.

Just one day after the Mexican soccer team landed in Doha for Qatar 2022, Mexican fans make noise hours away for their team’s debut at the World Cup. A video is circulating on social media where they surprise everyone.