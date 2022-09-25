What are the venues for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

Six cities have been chosen to host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The World Cup venues are distributed throughout Qatar to receive thousands of visitors.

Find out which stadiums will welcome teams from around the world! The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is getting closer and the country is preparing for the arrival of more than a million tourists spread over the six cities that have been chosen as official venues for the World Cup. Among them, is Qatar’s capital, Doha. Qatar not only chose six cities to host the World Cup, but also built an entire city around the stadium where the World Cup final will take place. Meet the five cities where the most exciting matches from The World Cup will be held! Al-Khor Located north of Doha, this city is on the coast of Qatar and the country’s government has taken it upon itself to create a welcoming environment for international visitors, placing benches and building impressive parks in the surrounding area. The Al Bayt stadium is one of the venues chosen for the matches. Thanks to the fact that it is one of the largest (with capacity for 60,000 people), the organizing committee of the World Cup designated Al Bayt as the main stage for the semifinal matches.

Al Rayyan is another World Cup Qatar venue The city of Al Rayyan, the second largest in Qatar (one of the most attractive for tourists) and the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium have been designated by FIFA to receive visitors and players from all over the world in November. Ahman Bin Ali Stadium is home to the Al Rayyan SC team; this was built with an approach based on sustainability, with capacity for 40,000 people. At the end of the World Cup, the seats are expected to be donated to other projects.

Al-Wakrah The city of Al Wakrah is located south of Doha. It is, perhaps, one of the richest cities in history, since it boasts an abundance of fishing and pearl collecting. Today, it is a picturesque destination, home to the Al Janoub stadium, which is very popular with football fans. With a futuristic theme, the Al Janoub stadium has captured the attention of millions of spectators not only for its imposing architecture, but also for the amenities that surround it, such as schools, gyms, restaurants and cafes.

Doha is one of the inevitable venues in Qatar The capital of Qatar, one of the most prosperous in the entire country, is the center of what will be the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. This city will have three venues: the International Stadium of Khalifa, Stadium 974 and Al Thumama Stadium. Recently inaugurated, the Al Thumama stadium opened its doors in October 2021. It seats 40,000 spectators, but 20,000 of these seats will be donated to developing countries once the tournament is over.

Lusail Lusail is a city planned by the Qatari government, north of Doha. This development includes artificial islands, residential areas and a series of luxury amenities, such as shopping centers and golf courses to attract millions of tourists a year. One of the most outstanding attractions of this new city is the Lusail Stadium, with 80,000 seats and a structure that resembles a sailboat. Another advantage of this World Cup venue is that it will have a system to maintain pleasant temperatures and avoid discomfort in the attendees. The FIFA World Cup Qatar final will be held there.